Delta, United, and American bracing for monster storm and issuing travel vouchers. Here’s what to know if you’re flying.

Winter Storm Jayden is expected dump heavy snow across the Midwest and Northeast.

Even the Deep South will get some snow.

In preparation, Delta, United, American, and others are letting passengers traveling this week rebook tickets free.

The National Weather Service has issued winter-storm warnings and watches across much of the Midwest, Deep South, and Northeast.

People in cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, and Detroit should prepare this week for Winter Storm Jayden, which is expected to dump heavy snow.

That’s in addition to what the weather service is referring to as a “very dangerous and life-threatening arctic air mass” sweeping the region.

It’s just bad news for those with travel plans.

More than a thousand flights out of Chicago’s two major airports had been cancelled as of 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Flights arriving at O’Hare were delayed by 80 minutes, on average, and departing flights by 31 minutes.

Many airlines are offering vouchers in preparation.

Delta

Over the weekend, Delta issued a weather waiver for those traveling on January 27 and 28 through 16 Midwestern airports, including Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway.

Delta said those who have travel plans involving those 16 airports can make a one-time change to their travel plans with no fee. You can see the full list here.

United

United is offering travel vouchers for those traveling across the Eastern US between January 27 and February 1. The dates are different for each city, but the latest travel can be booked is February 4.

United provides more information here.

JetBlue

Those flying traveling on January 27 or 28 through Chicago or Minneapolis-Saint Paul must reschedule their flights on a date no later than January 30. JetBlue’s travel alert page explains how.

Southwest

Flights to airports in Chicago, Atlanta, New York (LaGuardia), and more are all eligible to be rebooked free. Winter Storm Jayden is expected to hit those regions at different days throughout the week, and eligibility for rebooking is different for each city.

Those flights need to be rescheduled on a date no more than two weeks from their original date of travel. Here’s more information.

American Airlines

For those traveling on January 29 or 30 through American Airlines in the Northeast US and Canada, passengers can change their flight for no additional fee. Tickets must be rebooked for a date between January 28 and February 2.

The same stipulation applies for the Upper Midwest for flights booked on January 27 or 28. Tickets have to be changed to somewhere from January 26 to February 1. For Chicago only, a trip booked January 27 to 30 can be changed in the date range of January 25 and February 3.

More information available for American Airlines here.

Frontier

Frontier has already canceled several flights in the upper Midwest. Other trips can be rebooked free.

Travel booked between January 27 and 29 to airports in that region, including Minneapolis/St. Paul and Detroit, can be rebooked free for a date no later than February 13. Learn how to rebook your Frontier flight here.

Spirit

Flights to Chicago and Detroit on January 27-28 must be rebooked by January 31. If booked for a date later than January 31, there won’t be a modification change but the fare may be different.

More information available from Spirit here.

