Delta is waiving penalty fees for travelers canceling their flights to the Dominican Republic

Delta Airlines is allowing travelers to cancel their flights to one of the Dominican Republic’s airports without a penalty charge.

The airline announced the fee waiver in a statement online, saying changes to flights to Punta Cana would not be subjected to penalty fees, citing “recent events” in the resort town.

Several US tourists have died while staying at all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic within the past year. Most of them died from heart attacks, pulmonary edemas, or other apparent natural causes.

The US State Department told INSIDER that it doesn’t publish data regarding natural deaths abroad, but said there has not been “an uptick in the number of US citizen deaths reported” in the Dominican Republic compared to previous years.

Delta is granting its fee waiver for changes to travel to Punta Cana through August 15.

If passengers rebook, they have to begin travel no later than November 20. If they want to cancel flights entirely, passengers will get credit that they can use on future Delta flights for a period of one year from the original issue date.

Delta’s not the only airline working with passengers to change flights – American Airlines, JetBlue, and Sun County have also said they would do so on a case-by-case basis, according to CNN.