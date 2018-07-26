Delta’s website suffered a glitch that wouldn’t let some people buy tickets, and passengers are not happy

caption A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350. source Airbus

The official website for Delta Air Lines suffered from a technical glitch that prevented certain passengers from buying tickets on Thursday.

Complaints from various Delta customers indicated that there were several nonresponsive icons on the website’s purchase page that prevent tickets from being booked.

In a statement, the airline apologized and said it is working to address the technical issue.

source Delta.com

Delta’s social media representatives apologized to customers and offered to help them book tickets directly.

The cause of the website glitch remains unknown.

“Delta is addressing an issue that select customers have been encountering when attempting to purchase a ticket on Delta.com,” an airline spokeswoman told Business Insider. “We apologize for any inconvenience and suggest customers use the Fly Delta app where full booking functionality is available.”

Business Insider was not able to replicate the issues experienced by the passengers. We attempted to book tickets by going directly through Delta’s website and via third-party portals using two different browsers.

@Delta @DeltaAssist your website is not allowing me to purchase tickets! Your button to select seats and your button to purchase tickets are not selectable. Fix your bug please! — Kate Casey (@KateCaseyNH) July 26, 2018

@Delta your website is being glitchy when I’m trying to enter credit card data and complete my purchase! I’ve tried multiple browsers and no difference!! — Laura Calloway (@lauralynn718) July 26, 2018

@Delta I'm trying to book air travel on your website. But your drop down box for "state" isn't working in the credit card info. Can you fix before I lose the seats?? Thank you. — pegmcshinn (@pegmcshinn) July 26, 2018

@Delta There are so many issues with your website. I'm a techie nerd, and I'm unable to book a ticket, and I've tried a variety of browsers, methods, etc. Fix your tech! — Brantley Beaird (@bcbeaird) July 26, 2018