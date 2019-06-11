Warriors players call Raptors fans ‘trash’ and ‘classless’ for celebrating Kevin Durant’s injury

caption The Golden State Warriors were furious with how the Toronto crowd reacted to Kevin Durant’s injury in the second quarter of Game 5. source ESPN

Kevin Durant had to be helped off the court after injuring his leg during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Initially, Toronto Raptors fans celebrated as Durant sat injured on the court.

After the game, Warriors players called the crowd “trash” and “classless” for their reaction to Durant’s injury.

The Golden State Warriors denounced the behavior of Toronto Raptors fans after Game 5, calling them “trash” and “classless” for cheering after Kevin Durant left the court with an injury.

The moment in question came in the second quarter of Game 5 when Durant fell to the court with what would later prove to be an Achilles injury. Almost immediately, many fans inside and outside the arena cheered, thinking their chances of winning a title had improved with Durant back on the sideline after a hot start.

The fans were almost immediately admonished by the Raptors players, who implored them to stop celebrating and show respect to the injured All-Star.

Despite the Raptors’ effort, Warriors players were still furious with how the crowd reacted to Durant’s injury.

“Trash,” said Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins when asked about the reaction of Raptors fans. “So trash.”

“It’s always about what we can do between those lines,” Cousins said. “That’s it. That’s all that ever matters. And then once we lash out, and do human-type things, then we’re considered bad guys.”

Cousins’ teammates echoed his sentiments.

“That’s crazy,” said Draymond Green of the crowd’s reaction. “That’s classless.”

“It was bull—-,” said Klay Thompson, per The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss. “That was freaking ridiculous. I can’t even put into words how mad I was about that.”

Stephen Curry offered a slightly more tempered response.

“Very confused around that reaction,” Curry said. “It’s not my experience with people of this city. I commend Danny Green and Kyle Lowry for signaling to the crowd. I hope that ugliness doesn’t show itself again.”

With their win, the Warriors extended the series to a Game 6 back in Golden State. If they can win again there, they’ll be back in Toronto for one more game in front of Raptors fans with the championship on the line.

