Demetrious Johnson, the greatest UFC champion of all time, just lost his belt to Olympic Gold medallist Henry Cejudo

Arguably the greatest champion in UFC history, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson would have been heavily fancied by many in his bout against challenger and 2008 freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medallist Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 earlier this month.

It truly was a shock then, when Cejudo managed to outdo the only UFC flyweight champion in the organisation’s history, to emerge with the gold belt strapped around his waist at the end of five gruelling rounds.

Johnson, who was crowned the inaugural UFC flyweight champion all the way back in 2012 when he beat Joseph Benavidez, had defended the belt a staggering 11 times until his loss, in which he beat the record set by another one of the UFC’s greats, Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

“Mighty Mouse” Johnson has long been hailed as one of the greatest mixed martial artists (MMA) to ever grace the octagon, praised by other fighters.

Up until his loss, he was actually no. 2 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, only behind the double champion Daniel Cormier.

Despite his stature of 1.6 metres and fighting in the UFC’s smallest male weight class, his fluid fighting style represents what many believe to be that of a true mixed martial artist, with the ability to knock someone out or submit them at any given moment.

Check out this ridiculous submission he managed to pull off in his fight last year, a moment that has been immortalised in MMA history:

Outside of the cage, Johnson is know for his avid interest in gaming. He even has dedicated YouTube and Twitch platforms just for games, and his easygoing and humorous personality has won him many fans over the years.

For Cejudo however, the road to the top hasn’t been easy.

Out of those 11 defences by Johnson, one of the more remarkable fights was a highlight-reel knockout of Cejudo himself in 2016, a fight that many believed was a step to soon for the Olympian.

Johnson was too much for him that day, finishing him minutes after the bell for the first round had rung, and the difference in skill levels between the two was easy to see.

That loss was followed by another loss, and Cejudo was even caught in a fire in his hotel where he lost his gold medal.

Soon enough the wins came for Cejudo, and he was given another chance to make history against Johnson.

The fight was a story of redemption for Cejudo, who has only been a mixed martial arts fighter for less than a decade, as he imposed his trademark wrestling style on Johnson, putting him under immense pressure several times during the rematch to seal the victory.

Though the decision was close, the end result was the same: an overjoyed Cejudo as you can see in the video below.

Johnson too, in the video, remained humble, congratulating Cejudo like a class act he is.

The mark of a true champion, with or without a belt.