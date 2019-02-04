Demi Lovato deactivated her Twitter after facing backlash over comments about rapper 21 Savage being taken into ICE custody

caption Demi Lovato. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It appears that Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account. The 26-year-old singer’s social media page has gone blank after she faced backlash Sunday night for posting about memes related to rapper 21 Savage being taken into custody by ICE.

On Sunday, 21 Savage, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was taken into custody as part of a “targeted operation,” an ICE spokesperson previously told INSIDER. According to ICE, the rapper is actually from the UK. The agency claims that he legally entered the country on a visa in 2005, but did not leave when it expired in 2006.

Read more: Cardi B revealed that a bunch of male celebs slid into her DMs after she announced her split from Offset

Many were shocked to hear of Abraham-Joseph’s arrest, including Lovato. In a now-deleted post, the singer shared on Twitter that she found the memes about the situation – specifically his surprise British heritage – to be funny. As Pop Crave noted, her tweets faced near-immediate pushback.

Demi Lovato gets criticized for joking about the 21 Savage memes that were made after the rapper was detained. pic.twitter.com/ga9lcrBNQL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2019

“So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl,” she wrote.

Rappers Wale and Offset of Migos criticized Lovato for joking about the situation.

Why is somebody freedom funny … I don’t get the joke https://t.co/Eyf4clympS — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up https://t.co/9sxe1rJuA2 — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

Others defended Lovato online.

Y'all jumped on Demi Lovato for laughing at the same shit Everbody else was I'm weak pic.twitter.com/srozXg7qlN — Milton Nettles (@Bama_Boi57) February 4, 2019

Yall: *jokes about 21 savage being british*

Demi lovato: yoo lmaooo

Yall: pic.twitter.com/Sw17iy4l4k — thot hokage (@_BlackCotton_) February 4, 2019

Y'all really bullied Demi Lovato to the point where she deactivated her Twitter. All of you need help. pic.twitter.com/swKxiKO0iW — Lauren (@12LaurenAshley3) February 4, 2019

Demi lovato been suffering from addiction, abuse, Anxiety, Bipolar, Depression, Bullying & Eating Disorders etc, since she was a KID. She bares her pains to help others heal, yet is STILL ridiculed for her issues. Its been a DECADE, can yall just let her survive life in peace PLZ pic.twitter.com/sJVdSnjDOy — A (@LetsCryBaby) February 4, 2019

twitter: *making memes of 21 Savage being deported and being British* Demi Lovato: these memes funny! twitter: pic.twitter.com/w9QNwTbCPn — zander (@alezander) February 4, 2019

Lovato later responded to the pushback, much of which she said referred to her living with addiction.

“If you’re going to come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs,” she said. “F–k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore.”

Read more:The conversation around Demi Lovato’s relapse shows why the social stigma of addiction needs to end

In addition to further elaborating about the memes and the situation in now-deleted Tweets, Lovato also posted on her Instagram story.

“So I tweeted that this was funny…” she began her Instagram story series.

caption The meme that started it all. source ddlovato/Instagram

Then she shared two screenshots of the comments people were leaving on her Instagram, many of which were focused on her recent overdose, mental health, and that she lives with addiction.

caption She posted screenshots of the hateful comments she got. source ddlovato/Instagram

caption Many fixated on the fact that she lives with addiction. source ddlovato/Instagram

In the last two posts on her story, Lovato clarified her position and defended herself.

“Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke … not have I EVER laughed at that,” she wrote. “The meme I posted/was talking about was of him writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s not an excuse to laugh a someone’s addiction, let alone their OD.”

caption Lovato apologized for offending. source ddlovato/Instagram

She continued: “Lastly, I wasn’t making fun on anything having to do with deportation or even anything against him. I was laughing at who the f–k knew 21 was British? Literally no one. That’s it. It doesn’t go deeper than that. I’m sorry if I upset people, truly.”

caption “It doesn’t go deeper than that.” source ddlovato/Instagram

The news of 21 Savage being from the UK shocked the rapper’s fans. Savage has built a persona and image as a musician around growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, and many assumed he had American citizenship.

At this time, it’s unclear if he will be deported.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts,” ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox told INSIDER on Sunday. “ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.”