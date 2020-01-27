Watch Demi Lovato’s emotional Grammys performance, more than a year after her near-fatal drug overdose

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-

Demi Lovato performed her new song

caption
Demi Lovato performed her new song “Anyone” at the Grammys.
source
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato took the stage at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, for the first time since her accidental overdose in July 2018.
  • She sang a new song called “Anyone,” which was originally recorded four days before her overdose.
  • The pop star cried and had to restart the song.
  • Lovato previously told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that she listened to the song while she was still in the hospital and thought to herself, “If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.”
  • “I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided into alcohol,” she sings. “I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody’s listening to me.”
  • A lyric video was uploaded and the song was made available to stream during her performance.
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.