TMZ: Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after an apparent heroin overdose

Pop singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized in Los Angeles after “suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose,” TMZ reported Tuesday, citing “law enforcement.”

TMZ said Lovato was sent to the hospital around noon PT on Tuesday, and was “currently being treated.” People reported Lovato is now “stable” following the apparent overdose, citing a “source close to the singer.”

According to TMZ, paramedics intially found Lovato unconscious at her home and treated her with Narcan, a drug used for opioid overdoses.

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department told People. A rep for the Los Angeles Fire Department also said to People that they had “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”

Representatives for Lovato were not immediately available for comment to Business Insider.

Lovato, 25, has publicly struggled with substance abuse and an eating disorder during her career, and had previously done stints in rehab starting in 2010.

In a song titled “Sober,” released earlier this summer, Lovato seemed to sing about relapsing after six years of sobriety.

“Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato says in the song. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

“I’m sorry for the fans I lost, who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human,” she continues.

In a documentary called “Simply Complicated,” released in October by YouTube, Lovato said she started using drugs at 17, and spoke about a time she nearly overdosed on a combination of cocaine and Xanax.

“I started to choke a little bit and my heart started racing,” she said in the doc. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh my god, I might be overdosing right now.'”

This story is developing…