Demi Lovato knocked out trainer Jay Glazer’s tooth during a workout and he had to glue it back in

caption Lovato has been training at Unbreakable Performance. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Demi Lovato knocked out NFL insider Jay Glazer’s tooth during training this week.

Glazer was wearing a mouthpiece but lost his front tooth anyway.

Both joked about the encounter on Instagram.

Demi Lovato took to Instagram Tuesday to share video evidence that she knocked out famed martial arts trainer Jay Glazer’s front tooth.

“Ring the bell, ring the bell, ring the bell!” the NFL insider and sports writer shouted in the video, clutching his tooth between thumb and forefinger. “Demi knocked my tooth out!”

Lovato explained in her Instagram caption that Glazer was “wearing a mouthpiece” when she hit him and accidently knocked his front tooth out.

“Holy sh– I literally knocked [Jay’s] tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouthpiece!!!!” she wrote. “Hahahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! So coach, when’s my first fight?”

“I’m sorry!” she said in the video, looking triumphant.

“She’s not sorry,” Glazer quipped back. “She’s not sorry at all!”

Thankfully, he seemed to be in good spirits about the entire thing, laughing and accepting a hug from his apologetic protegee.

According to People, Lovato has been hitting Glazer’s Unbreakable Performance Center regularly ever since leaving rehab in November, which explains their friendly banter.

“@ddlovato sooooo sorry not sorry she knocked my tooth out today sparring WITH MY MOUTHPIECE IN!” Glazer chronicled on his Instagram page. “Anddd yes then not-so-casually gloats about it. Ahhh the crazy sh– that goes on inside our doors at @unbreakableperformance.”

He also shared in his Instagram caption that he “crazy glued” his tooth back in and jokingly asked the brand, spelled Krazy Glue, to sponsor him.