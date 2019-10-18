Demi Lovato fans are rallying around the singer after a hacker leaked alleged nude photos of her on Snapchat

caption Demi Lovato is a singer and former Disney actress. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Demi Lovato fans are supporting the singer after a hacker leaked what appeared to be nude photos on her Snapchat account.

Most fans urged users to be respectful and not look at or download the photos, out of respect for Lovato.

The leak had many fans concerned for her mental health, as Lovato has been open about her struggles with body image, mental health, and eating disorders, as well as drug addiction and self-harm.

Fans also pointed out the “hypocrisy” of some Twitter users who urge others to be kind but aren’t practicing what they preach in regards to Lovato.

Demi Lovato fans are rallying around the singer after a hacker leaked what appeared to be nude photos of her to Snapchat.

The apparent hack occurred on Thursday night, and saw a series of nude photos posted to her account on Snapchat, along with a link to a chat room.

Lovato’s fans were quick to share their messages of support for the singer, who’s been open about her struggles with body image and eating disorders, as well as drug addiction and self-harm.

respect demi lovato

respect demi lovato

respect demi lovato

respect demi lovato

respect demi lovato no one deserves to have their private pictures leaked and i don't care if you don't like her, this behavior is DISGUSTING. Leave her fucking alone. #DemiLovato — demislight (@Demislight92) October 18, 2019

demi lovato is one of the most inspiring woman in this industry, and that not only makes her a good person, but a person who has always cherished everyone's mental health and always supported those in need. Respect her. pic.twitter.com/ZkqVY7WC5a — eduarda | RESPECT DEMI (@rosesavocado) October 18, 2019

Disrespecting someone is one thing but disrespecting a woman’s body is another thing and completely violating and disgusting. When will the world stop breaking demi down and just support her? #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/hKsJqYalOE — Jhon lovatic ???????? (@jhonddlovato) October 18, 2019

no matter what you may believe about demi lovato, like her or not, it is absolutely uncalled for and not okay to leak her nudes. No one deserves to have pictures/videos they took in a private moment to be shared to the world. — sheila (@wifeysholland) October 18, 2019

Fans expressed concern for the singer, who had a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 and has struggled with her mental health in recent months.

Demi Lovato nearly died a year ago, lost one of her close friends only a few days ago due to addiction struggles and now someone feels the need to hack her snapchat and leak pictures. The world makes me feel physically sick — india (@ind1a_h) October 18, 2019

demi nearly died of an overdose just a year ago and has been mocked and brought down by the gp since. now her nudes leaked and y’all are laughing and sharing. ik she’s said stupid stuff in the past but give the girl a break… #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/JwFuKFQ59M — Jhon lovatic ???????? (@jhonddlovato) October 18, 2019

Demi got out of a dark place and y’all sure as fuck trying to put her back. #DemiLovato Y’all disgusting — Syc (@JustSyc) October 18, 2019

Y'all really had to go out and leak Demi Lovato's nudes… That's disgusting and completely uncalled for. She doesn't deserve that after everything she has been through. And y'all are condoning this because it's Demi and y'all hate her for breathing. It's a damn shame. — Spooky Sam ???????? (@Kailahh_Garciaa) October 18, 2019

And some even called out the “hypocrisy” of Twitter users who advocate for kindness but were quick to spread the alleged nudes.

Yall scream mental health awareness, women rights, addiction awareness, me too, etc etc but when it comes to Demi Lovato it somehow doesn’t apply anymore…yall preach when tragedy happens bit keep on trying to break someone who has been broken so many times before. Hypocrites — jo (@lightweightly) October 18, 2019

stan twitter, 24/7 : mental health is really important, look guys my friend goes to therapy and oh God have you heard what happened to this man ugh words online mean a lot hashtag stop bullying stan twitter, the second something bad happens to demi lovato : pic.twitter.com/Z51TWr4Ls0 — alex ✨ (@bloomdariana) October 18, 2019

every fandom posting demi nudes but if its their fav its another business bunch of hypocrites — jowiih (@chunlideluxe) October 17, 2019

Fans were especially concerned for Lovato’s mental health, since she recently lost a close friend to a drug overdose.

Representatives for Lovato didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.