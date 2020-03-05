Demi Lovato said she asked for help before her relapse and near-fatal overdose, but her team called her ‘selfish’ and said she would ‘ruin things’

caption Demi Lovato spoke at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit in November. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her relapse and near-fatal overdose during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Lovato revealed that her team monitored her food intake, which made her feel “controlled” and “miserable.” She said she asked for help dealing with her eating disorder, but didn’t receive it.

Lovato later confided that she was questioning her sobriety, but her team responded by calling her “selfish” and saying she “would ruin things” for everyone.

“When I heard that – my core issues are abandonment from my birth father, as a child,” she said. “He was an addict, alcoholic, we had to leave him, and I have vivid memories of him leaving. So when they left, they totally played on that fear. And I felt completely abandoned, so I drank.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

During a recent interview on “The Ellen Show,” Demi Lovato explained how her eating disorder and lingering abandonment issues led to her relapse and accidental overdose in 2018.

Lovato said she began to feel “miserable” during her sobriety, partially because her highly restricted diet triggered her ongoing struggle with bulimia.

“Over the years it progressively got worse and worse, with people checking my, [for example,] what my orders at Starbucks were on my bank statements. Just little things like that, it led me to being really, really unhappy,” she said. “I asked for help, and I didn’t receive the help that I needed.”

Lovato also said her team would take phones out of her hotel rooms “so I couldn’t call room service” and hide sugar from her – even fruit, because it was “extra sugar.”

“I lived a life for the past six years that I felt like wasn’t my own,” she said. “My life I just felt was so, and I hate to use this word, but I feel like it was controlled by so many people around me.”

This restrictive lifestyle caused Lovato to question the rationale of her sobriety, which she committed to when she was 19 years old.

“I was stuck in this unhappy position,” she said, “and here I am sober, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'”

“I reached out to the people that were on my team and they responded with, ‘You’re being very selfish. This would ruin things for not just you, but for us as well,'” she continued. “And when I heard that – my core issues are abandonment from my birth father, as a child. He was an addict, alcoholic, we had to leave him, and I have vivid memories of him leaving.”

“So when they left, they totally played on that fear. And I felt completely abandoned, so I drank.”

That same night, Lovato said, she went to a party and encountered other substances. This was just three months before her accidental overdose, when she was discovered unconscious in her home and spent multiple days in the hospital, followed by three months at a live-in rehab facility.

“Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today. It was my actions that put me in the position that I’m in,” she told DeGeneres. “And I think it’s important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home, or you in the audience, or you right here, that if you do go through this – you, yourself, can get through it. You can get to the other side. It may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10, don’t forget it.”

“As long as you take the responsibility, you can move past it, and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved.”

Lovato is no longer with the team that she described in the interview. She signed Scooter Braun as her manager in May 2019 and spoke highly of him during her interview with DeGeneres.

Lovato previously returned to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, singing a song called “Anybody” that she wrote shortly before her overdose.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she told Zane Lowe in January. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, let’s help this girl?'”

The 27-year-old singer is releasing a new song on Friday called “I Love Me,” which she described as “fun and lighthearted.”

“It’s got a positive, upbeat message, [but] there are songs on the album that are ugly, honest, and heavy, and will make you cry, and will take you there,” she told DeGeneres.