Demi Lovato’s mom confirms the singer has been sober for the last three months

Demi Lovato’s mother Dianna De La Garza revealed the singer is 90 days sober.

Lovato suffered an apparent drug overdose and hospitalization in July.

Lena Dunham also revealed she is six months sober after quitting the anti-anxiety medication Klonopin on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert.”

Demi Lovato has reached a milestone in her road to recovery after her apparent drug overdose and hospitalization in July.

Lovato’s mother Dianna De La Garza revealed the singer is 90 days sober on “Conversations with Maria Menounos.”

“I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” De La Garza said. She “can’t really say for sure” what triggered Lovato’s relapse in July.

In August, Lovato wrote a statement on Instagram opening up about her struggles with addiction.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote. “I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Lena Dunham also opened up about her own issues with substances on Monday. The actress revealed she is six months sober after quitting the anti-anxiety medication Klonopin on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. She said the drug made her feel like the person she was “supposed to be.”

“I was having crazy anxiety and having to show up for things that I didn’t feel equipped to show up for,” she explained. “But I know I need to do it, and when I take a Klonopin, I can do it.”

Dunham said she misused the drug for three years. With six months of sobriety, she said she feels like her brain is “recalibrating itself to experience anxiety.”

People took to Twitter to send love to both Lovato and Dunham.

