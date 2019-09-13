Demi Moore blamed herself for miscarrying her baby with Ashton Kutcher, and says it reignited her drinking problem

caption Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore. source Victor Boyko / Getty

Demi Moore reveals that she suffered a miscarriage while dating Ashton Kutcher in her upcoming memoir “Inside Out.”

According to The New York Times, Moore blamed herself for the loss of the child, and says it reignited her drinking problem.

In the memoir, Moore also reveals that she was raped at the age of 15.

Demi Moore opens up some tragic life experiences in her upcoming memoir “Inside Out.”

In the book, the “Ghost” actress talks about her childhood, being raped at the age of 15, substance and alcohol abuse, and the breakdown of her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

Ahead of the release, The New York Times’ Dave Itzkoff sat down with Moore to talk about the book.

According to Itzkoff, Moore became pregnant with Kutcher’s child shortly after they began dating in 2003. She was 41 at the time while Kutcher was 25.

However, the couple lost the baby about six months into the pregnancy, for which Itzkoff says Moore “blamed herself for the loss” and “started drinking again.”

caption The couple were married for eight years. source Getty Images / Andreas Rentz

The pair married in 2005 and looked into fertility treatments in the hope of getting pregnant again, however, Moore’s drinking had worsened and she had begun abusing Vicodin. Moore later learned that Kutcher had been cheating on her.

They separated in 2011 and divorced in 2013.

Moore said of her time with the 15-years-younger Kutcher that she was enjoying “a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him – much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

“Inside Out” is released by Harper on September 24.

Insider has reached out to representatives for Kutcher for comment.