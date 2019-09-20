Demi Moore reportedly says Ashton Kutcher used their threesomes as an excuse for his infidelity

caption Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore. source Christian JENTZ / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Demi Moore said she regrets having threesomes with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher in her upcoming memoir “Inside Out,” according to RadarOnline.

Moore reportedly writes that Kutcher later used the addition of a third party in the bedroom as an excuse for his infidelity.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore says, according to RadarOnline.

It’s the latest revelation to come out about the couple’s eight-year marriage ahead of the release of the book, some details of which were shared by The New York Times last week.

More revelations about Demi Moore’s eight-year marriage with Ashton Kutcher are emerging ahead of the release of her memoir “Inside Out.”

According to gossip site RadarOnline, Moore writes in the book that she and Kutcher engaged in two threesomes during their relationship, however, she calls them a “mistake.”

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” Moore – who is 15 years Kutcher’s senior – writes in the book.

However, in 2010, Moore reportedly writes that she learned Kutcher had cheated on her with a woman he had met while bowling with her daughter Rumer Willis, which she called a “real fuck you.”

source Stefanie Keenan / Getty

When Moore confronted her then-husband about his infedility, she apparently writes that he used their threesomes to excuse his behavior: “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done.”

The pair separated in 2011 after Moore learned that Kutcher had cheated on her again via a Google alert, Radar reported.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” she writes. “I knew she wasn’t lying.”

The couple officially divorced in 2013.

Last week, extracts of “Inside Out” shared by The New York Times, who also interviewed Moore, revealed that the actress was raped at 15.

“When I was younger, I was obligated to be of service,” she told The Times. “I wouldn’t be loved if I wasn’t – if I didn’t give of myself. My value was tied into my body.”

She also said that she blamed herself for miscarrying her and Kutcher’s baby, and it drove her to abuse alcohol again.

“Inside Out” is released by Harper on September 24.

Insider has contacted HarperCollins and representatives of Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore for comment.