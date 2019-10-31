An NYC penthouse once owned by Demi Moore just hit the market for $50 million, and she’s just one of the celebs who have called the iconic Central Park building home. Here’s a look inside.

caption Demi Moore sold the penthouse to its current owner for $45 million in 2017. source Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

A New York City penthouse that once belonged to actress Demi Moore just hit the market for $50 million, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal.

Moore bought the condo with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, in 1990 from Robert Stigwood, a film producer and manager for the Bee Gees.

The five-bedroom penthouse spans three floors in one of the twin towers of the iconic San Remo building, a 28-story luxury condominium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which was built in 1930. The penthouse in the other tower is occupied by U2 lead singer Bono.

The listing agent is Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman.

Take a look inside the triplex penthouse that comes with 1,500 square feet of wraparound terraces overlooking Central Park.

A New York City penthouse that once belonged to actress Demi Moore has hit the market for $50 million.

source Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It sits in the south tower of the iconic San Remo building, a 28-story luxury condominium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side that was built in 1930.

The San Remo is a favorite celebrity building. In addition to Moore and Willis, Hollywood A-listers including Diane Keaton, Steven Spielberg, and Steve Martin have lived there, as well as Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

Current listings in the building range from a two-bedroom for $2.95 million to a three-bedroom on the 21st floor for $12.5 million.

Moore bought the home with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis in 1990 from Robert Stigwood, a film producer and manager for the Bee Gees.

source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She owned the home for 27 years before selling it to its current owner for $45 million in 2017, after originally listing it for $75 million.

The south tower penthouse spans 8,000 square feet of interior living space, Douglas Elliman told Business Insider.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

Double-height ceilings and large windows make for a light-filled great room.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

An office space is tucked away in a nook just off the great room.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

The kitchen features wooden cabinetry and a large center island.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

A curving staircase connects the three levels of the home.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

Another living area comes with a tiled fireplace.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

A formal dining room can fit at least 16 people.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

The penthouse has five bedrooms.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

The buyer of Moore’s former penthouse will have some high-profile neighbors.

source Evan Joseph

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The penthouse in the other tower is occupied by U2 lead singer Bono, who bought it from Steve Jobs.

source Evan Joseph

Source: The Wall Street Journal

In addition to its lavish interior, the penthouse comes with almost 1,500 square feet of wraparound terraces that overlook Central Park.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman

The views of Manhattan include the slender, super-tall skyscrapers rising along Billionaires’ Row on the southern edge of the park.

source Evan Joseph

Source: Douglas Elliman