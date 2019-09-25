Demi Moore says ex Ashton Kutcher pushed her to party hard, but then shamed her with a compromising photo ‘when I went too far’

caption Demi Moore opened up about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher in her memoir, “Inside Out.” source Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Demi Moore opened up about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher in her new memoir, “Inside Out.”

Moore said the “That 70s Show” alum would encourage her to party, but would later end up “shaming” her if she went too far.

The actress said Kutcher would show her a picture of her “resting my head on the toilet” after a bender.

In her new memoir, “Inside Out,” Demi Moore opened up about how then-husband Ashton Kutcher would encourage her to party, but then turn on her if she took it to excess.

She told a story about turning 45, in which she rented a home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to celebrate her birthday with the “That ’70s Show” alum and their friends.

“Everyone was having a great time and really cutting loose. We had a huge dinner at the long banquet table; waiters were coming around with trays of tequila shots, and people were getting up on the table and strutting down the middle,” she wrote.

caption Moore said Kutcher would end up “shaming” her as she struggled with addiction. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

The “Ghost” star added that things later got out of hand.

“But when you don’t have an off switch, you go until you can’t go anymore,” she continued. “Late that night, we all ended up in the hot tub, and I started passing out and slipping under the water. If other people hadn’t been there, I would have drowned.”

Moore said that the “No Strings Attached” star carried her to their bed that night and was “furious.” While this wasn’t the “first time” something like this has happened to her, she called his reaction “confusing.”

“Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he’d taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before,” Moore wrote.

“It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming,” she concluded.

Moore also opened up about becoming dependent on Vicodin. She received a prescription for the drug after a visit to the dentist, but began using it regularly until she reached a point where she was “taking 12 a day.”

She recalled wanting to quit after she “lost track of how many pills I’d taken” during a family weekend. When she broached the conversation with Kutcher, he “asked me if I needed help.”

Kutcher then left for a trip to Europe, leaving his wife to kick the addiction alone.

“When Ashton returned home, I felt like I’d lived through a war. He did not offer me any reinforcement or compassion,” she wrote.

The former soap opera star added, “I felt like he was angry with me for having this problem in the first place: you made your bed; now you have to lie in it.”

Fans believed Kutcher responded to Moore’s anecdotes about their relationship in tweet shared on Tuesday. “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he wrote.

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Moore and Kutcher married in 2005, and decided to separate after six years. Kutcher filed for divorce in December 2012, and the divorce was finalized 11 months later. The star of “The Ranch” later married his “That ’70s Show” cast mate Mila Kunis, with whom he shares two children.

Representatives for Kutcher didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.