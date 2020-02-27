Demi Moore channeled Rapunzel in an edgy ball gown and long braid fit for a princess

caption Demi Moore attends the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition in Paris, France, on Wednesday. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Demi Moore attended the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

During the event’s red carpet, she was photographed wearing a pink-and-gray Dior ball gown with a long-sleeved mesh shirt underneath.

She also wore her hair in an extra-long braid, channeling Rapunzel.

Demi Moore looked like a princess at the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

She was photographed on the red carpet wearing a strapless ball gown designed by Dior. The dress was made from creased fabric, which was pink up top and gray on the bottom.

Underneath the gown, the actress wore a mesh top with a high neckline and long sleeves.

It’s currently unclear if the dress was custom-made for Moore, but Insider has reached out to Dior for clarification.

According to celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, the actor’s standout necklace was designed by Bulgari.

caption Stylist Brad Goreski shared a video of Moore on Instagram. source Brad Goreski/Instagram

On the red carpet, Moore appeared to be wearing her hair in braids across her head. Outside of the event, however, it became clear that she was actually wearing an extra-long braid that extended past her waist.

The Rapunzel-esque look was created by hairstylist Renato Campora.

caption Her braid was so long it extended past her waist. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Earlier in February, Moore showed off her style once again at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. She attended alongside her daughter Rumer Willis, and wore a sleeveless black dress covered in sparkles.