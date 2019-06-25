Here’s who will be on the stage for this week’s Democratic debates, what time they’ll start, and how to watch

caption FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during the SC Democratic Convention in Columbia source Reuters

On June 26 and 27, 20 Democratic presidential candidates will take to the stage in Miami, Florida for the first Democratic primary debates of the 2020 election cycle, hosted and moderated by NBC News.

The 20 candidates who qualified will be split up evenly between the two nights, with five NBC hosts moderating both debate nights.

The debates will run from 9PM to 11PM ET each night, and will be broadcast on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo in Spanish.

You can also stream both nights for free on NBC and MSNBC’s website, all NBC and Telemundo apps, and on NBC’s YouTube channel, Twitter page, and Facebook page.

The 20 candidates who qualified will be split evenly between the two nights, NBC announced. In order to qualify for the first debates, candidates had to either reach 1% in three DNC-approved polls, obtain 65,000 unique donors from 20 states, or meet both criteria.

The 20 candidates who qualified will be split evenly between the two nights, NBC announced. In order to qualify for the first debates, candidates had to either reach 1% in three DNC-approved polls, obtain 65,000 unique donors from 20 states, or meet both criteria.

Here’s who will be on the stage both nights, what time the debates will air, and how to watch them:

Who will be on the stage each night:

Debating on Wednesday, June 26:

Debating on Thursday, June 27:

NBC hosts Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Maddow, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, and Jose Diáz Balart will moderate both nights of the debates.

What time the debates will start:

The debates will run from 9PM to 11PM EST both nights. According to NBC, both debate nights will be split up to five segments, with candidates given just one minute to answer questions and 30 seconds for follow-ups.

How to watch:

The debates will be broadcast live on NBC, MSNBC, and on Telemundo in Spanish, but you can still watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Both nights of the event will also be livestreamed for free on NBC.com, MSNBC.com, all NBC and Telemundo apps, and on NBC’s YouTube channel and their Facebook and Twitter pages, according to NBC.

