We got a 39-page document that provides clues to how the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus will be distributed to people and businesses

A document from Senate Democrats, obtained by Business Insider, reveals some of the details about how the coronavirus stimulus funding might be distributed.

The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Congress passed in late March left a great deal of decisionmaking to the Trump administration, meaning that some of the details about how the money gets into people’s pockets are still to be worked out.

A document from Senate Democrats, obtained by Business Insider, fills in some of the details about how the funding might be distributed.

Hospitals and other businesses are eagerly awaiting details about how and when the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package will make it from government coffers to their wallets.

The bill passed last week, called the CARES Act, had numerous provisions for the healthcare industry, including a $100 billion fund set aside for hospitals. But how that money actually reaches hospitals will be up to the Trump administration.

Still, lawmakers had a few ideas in mind about how the funding would get distributed. Senate Democrats – who have credited their involvement in the negotiations for securing the hospital funding – crafted a 39-page FAQ document offering some answers.

One part of the document, obtained by Business Insider, says the Department of Health and Human Services should review hospital reimbursement applications on a “rolling basis” as they come in to “get money into the health system as quickly as possible.”

The document also provides other details for members to share with their constituents, including on how to obtain small business loans and how to talk about direct checks going out to Americans.