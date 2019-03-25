Democratic presidential candidates are leading calls for the Mueller report to be made public

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s findings regarding election interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice committed by President Donald Trump.

The letter said that while Mueller did not “draw a conclusion – one way or the other – as to whether the examined conduct constitutes obstruction,” Mueller’s report “also does not exonerate” Trump of any criminal conduct.

2020 Democratic presidential candidates are calling for the report to be made public.

Attorney General William Barr released a 4-page summary on Sunday of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings regarding election interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice committed by President Donald Trump.

Barr’s letter said Mueller found no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election, but was less clear on the question of whether Trump obstructed justice while in office with his 2017 firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The letter said that while Mueller did not “draw a conclusion – one way or the other – as to whether the examined conduct constitutes obstruction,” Mueller’s report “also does not exonerate” Trump of any criminal conduct.

Read more: Pelosi and Schumer charge that Attorney General William Barr is ‘not in a position to make objective determinations’ about the Mueller report

Barr continued that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the Mueller probe for most of its duration, concluded that the special counsel’s findings were “not sufficient” to determine that Trump committed obstruction of justice.

The lack of clarity over the obstruction part of Mueller’s probe caused Democratic congressional leaders to call for the full report to be made public, and for Barr to testify on Capitol Hill.

Many of the 15 Democratic candidates vying to challenge Trump in 2020 have also swiftly called for Mueller’s full report – not just Barr’s summary – to be released to Congress and to the public.

Here’s what they’re saying:

“I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report. I want the whole damn report,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote.

source John Haltiwanger/INSIDER

Source: Bernie Sanders/ Twitter

“Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report. Not a ‘summary’ from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote.

Source: Elizabeth Warren/Twitter

Sen. Kamala Harris wrote: “The Mueller report needs to be made public, the underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress, and Barr must testify. That is what transparency looks like. A short letter from Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General is not sufficient.”

Source: Kamala Harris/Twitter

“The American public deserves the full report and findings from the Mueller investigation immediately—not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official,” said Sen. Cory Booker.

Source: Cory Booker/Twitter

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote that “the Mueller report must be made public. Not just a letter from someone appointed by Trump to protect himself—all of it. The President works for the people, and he is not above the law.”

Source: Kirsten Gillibrand/Twitter

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said: “Justice must be done and the entire Mueller report should be made public.”

Source: Amy Klobuchar/Twitter

“Release the full Mueller report to the American people and their representatives. There must be transparency and accountability,” wrote former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

source Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Source: Beto O’Rourke/Twitter

“The fact that the AG Barr…stated that after a full investigation the President could not be exonerated from obstructing justice is chilling and demands that the full details of the Report be released,” said Rep. John Delaney.

Source: John Delaney/Twitter

“A politically appointed Attorney General shouldn’t decide how much of the Special Counsel report Congress can read,” San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro wrote. “The full report should be released and Robert Mueller should testify to its findings.”

Source: Julián Castro/Twitter

“The American people deserve the opportunity to read the full Mueller report, not a sanitized summary from Donald Trump’s hand-picked AG,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “The Trump administration has proven it can’t be trusted.”

Source: Jay Inslee/Twitter

“The Attorney General giving us a “summary” of Robert Mueller’s findings is like a man saying to his wife, ‘Honey, let me just give you a summary of where I was last night,'” wrote Marianne Williamson. “We didn’t wait for two years to hear a “summary,” and it’s particularly concerning given who’s summarizing.”

Source: Marianne Williamson/Twitter