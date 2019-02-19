Twitter is the most popular social media platform for members of Congress — but prominent Democrats tweet more often and have larger followings than Republicans

Grace Panetta, Samantha Lee, Business Insider US
Democratic lawmakers tweet far more frequently than Republicans.

  • Lawmakers are increasingly building up their personal brands on social media, including Twitter, in order to advance their policy goals and political ambitions.
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most-followed member of Congress by a large margin, boasting three million followers and counting.
  • Several other members of the Democratic House leadership team have one million followers or more, but their Republican counterparts seem to rely less on Twitter.
  • Here’s a breakdown of how many followers freshman and senior members of Congress from both parties have compared to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Lawmakers are increasingly building up their personal brands on social media, including Twitter, in order to advance their policy goals and political ambitions – but Democrats tweet more often and tend to have larger followings than their GOP colleagues.

A report from DC-based analysis firm Quorum found that in 2018, Twitter was the most popular social media platforms for lawmakers of both parties and across all age groups, followed by Facebook and Instagram.

Along with her innovative use of Instagram Live, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York partially fueled her meteoric rise in politics by interacting with fans, “clapping back” at her detractors, and letting her personality shine on Twitter.

She is also possibly the first-ever lawmaker to have her office eschew sending out traditional press releases to reporters, instead using Twitter to communicate her policy initiatives and respond to major news events.

Read more: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she writes all her own tweets, and many of them ‘never see the light of day’

Ocasio-Cortez is the most-followed member of the House by a large margin, boasting 3.1 million followers on her personal account, @AOC. She also has 124,000 on her official congressional account, which was only created last month.

She, along with fellow Democrat Jim Himes, recently hosted a Twitter workshop to educate their fellow members of Congress on “the most effective ways to engage constituents on Twitter and the importance of digital storytelling,” USA Today reported.