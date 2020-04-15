Trump says he’s interested in another round of cash payments as House Democrats push to pay Americans $2,000 a month during the economic crisis

caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks to reporters after a bill enrollment ceremony for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, after it passed in the House, in Washington on Friday, March 27, 2020. source Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A slew of House Democrats are pushing for more generous direct payments to Americans as the coronavirus pandemic plunges the country into what experts predict will be a lengthy recession.

This comes as the Internal Revenue Service is about to begin mailing out one-time checks of up to $1,200 to Americans making up to $75,000, which was approved by the recent $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats during a Monday conference call that the fourth bill, which Congress is negotiating with the Trump administration, could amount to more than $1 trillion and include another set of direct cash payments.

Under Reps. Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna’s “Emergency Money for the People Act,” US citizens who are 16 or older – and make less than $130,000 a year – would receive up to $2,000 per month from the federal government for up to a year, or until unemployment falls to pre-pandemic levels.

Families who make under $260,000 would also receive an extra boost of $500 per child for up to three children.

“A one-time, $1,200 check isn’t going to cut it,” Khanna said this week. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work.”

The more generous stimulus checks would be part of a potential fourth stimulus package, which the White House is currently discussing with Congress. President Donald Trump signed the third recovery package, which also created loans, grants, and other support for businesses, on March 27.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats during a Monday conference call that the fourth bill could amount to more than $1 trillion and include another set of direct payments. The president has also said he’s interested in a “second round” of stimulus checks.

“We could very well do a second round of direct [payments],” Trump said at a White House press briefing on Monday. “It is absolutely under serious consideration.”

Charles Davis contributed to this report.