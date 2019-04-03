Democrats took control of New York and they just made some huge changes that will affect how people live, travel, and pay taxes

caption New York Governor Andrew Cuomo source Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

Democrats control the entire state legislature and the governor’s mansion in New York for the first time in nine years.

Given the newfound power, Democrats agreed to a sweeping budget that will have wide-ranging effects for New Yorkers.

The new budget includes changes to the tax code, criminal justice system, and even a ban on plastic bags.

After years of divided government, Democrats are bringing sweeping changes to New York with a new budget deal and the changes will make big changes for New Yorkers.

It was the first time since 2010 that the party controlled both chambers of the state’s legislature and the governor’s mansion, allowing Democrats to introduce sweeping changes to the criminal justice system, tax code, infrastructure, and more.

While the budget fight was not without contention, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democrats in the state legislature signed off on the deal on Sunday. Cuomo said the deal contained “landmark policies that will bring sweeping transformation and social justice reform to the state.”

Here’s a rundown of a few of the biggest changes:

One element sought by progressives that was not included in the budget deal was a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. The legislature could still take up another bill to do so, but not including the change in a budget deal makes the passage less likely.