Democrats did something virtually unprecedented in the 2018 midterms, and it says a lot about Trump’s unpopularity

Democrats received roughly 60 million votes for the House in the 2018 midterms, which is roughly equivalent to the number of votes President Donald Trump received in the 2016 election.

As Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight pointed out over the weekend, “There’s not any precedent for an opposition party coming this close to matching the president’s vote total from 2 years earlier.”

Trump entered the 2018 midterms with the lowest approval rating of any president in modern US history.

Opposition parties typically do well in midterm elections, which tend to serve as a referendum on the president. In this sense, it’s not entirely shocking Democrats fared well across the country in this year’s elections.

Simply put, the Democratic party’s performance in terms of total House votes in the 2018 midterms was exceptional. In Silver’s words, they received a “crazy number” of votes.

Based on the latest numbers, Democrats received roughly 60 million votes for the House, which as Silver noted is close to the total number of votes for Republican presidential candidates in recent elections: Donald Trump got 63 million votes in 2016, Mitt Romney got 61 million in 2012, and John McCain got 60 million in 2008.

In Silver’s view, this all points to Trump’s historic levels of unpopularity, which heading into the midterms was the lowest of any president in modern US history, according to data from Gallup.