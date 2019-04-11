Rep. Ilhan Omar’s errant 9/11 comments slammed by the New York Post with controversial 9/11 cover

caption Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and Ilhan Omar. source Saul Loeb/Getty Images

The New York Post attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar’s controversial remark about the 9/11 terror attacks by covering its front page with her quote and an image of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers collapsing.

Several prominent Democrats condemned the conservative tabloid, accusing it of bigotry and inciting violence against the Muslim congresswoman, who has increasingly become the target of death threats.

“The NY Post knows exactly what it’s doing – taking quotes out of context and evoking painful imagery to spread hate and endangering the life of Rep. Omar,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted Thursday.

Democrats condemned the New York Post on Thursday after the conservative tabloid attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar's controversial remark about the 9/11 terror attacks by covering its front page with an image of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers collapsing.



Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, faced criticism this week after video emerged of a remark she made in a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) late last month.

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” Omar told the CAIR gathering, referring to fellow American Muslims. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

CAIR was, in fact, actually founded in 1994. Omar’s spokesman Jeremy Slevin reportedly said the congresswoman misspoke.

But critics quickly jumped on Omar’s statement, accusing her of trivializing the 9/11 attacks. On Wednesday, “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade questioned whether Omar is loyal to America.

Some Democrats blamed Rupert Murdoch, the right-wing media mogul who owns many American conservative media outlets – including the New York Post and Fox News.

This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans! pic.twitter.com/foTZMpiZKv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

“This is incitement,” tweeted Matt Duss, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ foreign policy adviser.

This comes just days after a New York man was arrested and charged with threatening to assault and murder Omar, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

Omar defended herself against claims that she’s isn’t a loyal American on Wednesday night.

“I took an oath to the Constitution. I am as American as everyone else is,” Omar said on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.”

Kilmeade clarified his comment on Wednesday afternoon.

“I didn’t intend to question whether Rep. Omar is an American – I am questioning how any American, let alone a United States Congresswoman, could downplay the 9/11 attacks,” he wrote.

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, provoked a high-profile and contentious debate in Washington earlier this year after she made multiple comments critical of Israel that many interpreted as anti-Semitic.

Representatives at the New York Post and Fox News did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.