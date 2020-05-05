3 Democratic lawmakers have proposed a plan to keep an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits in place during the coronavirus pandemic

Three Democrats unveiled a plan to extend the generous $600 federal boost in weekly unemployment benefits past July.

“We are going to be climbing out of a deep economic hole, and we need to maintain support for workers and families until the economy is back to full strength,” Sen. Bennet said in a statement.

The proposal would tether the boost in unemployment benefits to economic improvements once worst of the pandemic is over.

But Republicans are likely to fight back against keeping boosted unemployment benefits in place.

Sens. Michael Bennet and Jack Reed, along with Rep. Don Beyer, released their bill called the "Worker Relief and Security Act."

Sens. Michael Bennet and Jack Reed, along with Rep. Don Beyer, released their bill called the “Worker Relief and Security Act.”

It seeks to build on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress approved in March. The law ramped up unemployment benefits to soften the blow for laid-off or furloughed workers in the wake of the outbreak.

Among the Democratic bill’s provisions:

Unemployed people receiving the additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will receive it until 30 days after President Trump ends his emergency declaration.

Those getting aid from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program – designed for contractors and gig workers – will not be limited in the number of weeks they can collect unemployment until 26 weeks after “extreme social distancing” is over.

Workers that use up their 26 weeks of traditional state unemployment benefits would be able to access another 26 weeks fully paid for by the federal government.

The lawmakers said laid-off workers are weathering a significant crisis and the federal government needs to step-in and provide aid to tide them over during the pandemic.

“We are going to be climbing out of a deep economic hole, and we need to maintain support for workers and families until the economy is back to full strength,” Bennet said in a statement. “Our plan will strengthen unemployment benefits to sustain people whose lives have been upended through no fault of their own until they can safely go back to work.”

The proposal is notable for including “automatic stabilizers” which are designed to scale back benefits once the economy begins demonstrating signs of improvement – a priority among many Democratic economists and lawmakers.

“Passing emergency relief legislation that incorporates automatic triggers would have the enormous benefit of ensuring assistance continues to flow to workers even if Congress itself is unable or unwilling to act,” Beyer said in the release.

The benefits would phase out once unemployment fell to 5.5%.

There is a consensus among experts and policymakers that the severe pain inflicted by the economic shutdown will stretch on for months to come. Scores of nonessential businesses remain closed, and over 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two months.

The prospects of a quick economic rebound are dimming. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected recently that unemployment could reach 15% going into the later half of the year.

The bill, though, is likely to encounter Republican opposition. Many argue keeping the benefits in place would make it harder for businesses to embark on a hiring spree and warn against runaway federal spending.

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina has said Congress wouldn’t extend the generous unemployment benefits “over our dead bodies.”

