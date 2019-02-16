Democrats are working to explose Trump’s private conversations with Putin

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee chairman, and Rep. Eliot Engel, the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, told Politico they’re working with House General Counsel Douglas Letter to plan how to force the administration to reveal documents or other information about the talks.

“I had a meeting with the general counsel to discuss this and determine the best way to find out what took place in those private meetings – whether it’s by seeking the interpreter’s testimony, the interpreter’s notes, or other means,” Schiff told Politico.

“We are concerned about it because it’s been many months since Putin and Trump met in Helsinki, and we still have no idea what they talked about,” Engel said. “That lack of transparency is troubling … All we want is for the American people to know the truth. I’m not out at all to get the president. I’m out to get the truth.”