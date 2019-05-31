Demonstrators set fire to the US embassy in Honduras during nationwide protests

caption The US Embassy in Honduras was reportedly set on fire amid nationwide demonstrations on Friday. source Twitter

The US Embassy in Honduras on Friday was reportedly set on fire by demostrators amid nationwide protests led by doctors and teachers.

The US Embassy had urged family members of US government employees to stay home on Friday due to the demonstrations.

Demonstrators reportedly set fire to the main entrance of the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Friday.

This came amid nationwide protests from teachers and doctors.

The day before, US Ambassador to Honduras Chargé Heide Fulton issued a statement urging Hondurans against acts of violence.

In a security alert on the embassy’s website, family members of US government employees in the country were instructed to stay home on Friday.

“Doctors, teachers and other health professionals intend to continue their nationwide 48-hour general strike, accompanied by protests in the major cities in Honduras, to demand the repeal of two decrees related to education and health,” the alert stated. “Students, other activists, and workers from other economic sectors, e.g., bus and taxi drivers, intend to participate in support of these protests.”

Images and video of what appeared to be a fire at the US embassy in the Honduran capital began to appear on social media on Friday afternoon.

Arde la embajada de Estados Unidos en Tegucigalpa. Un grupo de encapuchados quemaron llantas en la puerta principal. Han pasado 20 minutos y no hay bomberos ni policía pic.twitter.com/JwZM4yIprW — ☭ФстцъѓэЯојо➊➒➊➐ (@R3voluc1on1917) May 31, 2019

#ParoNacional Manifestantes incendian la entrada principal de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en #Honduras #Tegucigalpa pic.twitter.com/uPn7H3OsHa — Diario El Heraldo (@diarioelheraldo) May 31, 2019

It’s not entirely clear why the US Embassy was targeted on Friday and the embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.