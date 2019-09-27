Dengue cases hit three-year high as Singapore is in peak dengue season

There were 303 cases last week, and 184 cases reported this week so far. The Straits Times

Dengue cases have hit a three-year high in Singapore despite the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) efforts. A total of 12,108 dengue cases have been reported this year as of Sept 21, which is an increase from the 9,231 cases reported as of August 3.



However, the number of weekly cases reported have been on a downward trend. There were 303 cases last week (the week ending Sept 21), and 184 cases reported this week.



As of Sept 23, there were 89 active dengue clusters across the island. Dengue clusters are formed when two or more cases are reported within 14 days and are located within 150m of each other.

As of this Thursday (Sept 26), there are 30 red alert and 59 yellow alert clusters – the worst of which are Chua Chu Kang with 129 cases, and Jln Eunos with 127 cases. Red alerts are for high-risk areas with 10 or more cases, while yellow alerts denote high-risk areas with fewer than 10 cases.



NEA’s director-general of public health Chew Ming Fai told The Straits Times that “the peak dengue season in Singapore usually lasts from June to October,” and that “we’re clearly not out of the woods yet”.

NEA’s data shows that the bulk of mosquito breeding habitats detected – about 60 per cent – were found in residential premises.

NEA encouraged the community to partake regularly in the “5-step Mozzie Wipeout” to get rid of stagnant water.

It added that fighting dengue requires the collective effort of the community, and that residents, contractors and businesses all have a part to play in preventing dengue transmission.

