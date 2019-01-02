6 people died in a train crash in Denmark caused by debris from a freight train full of beer

caption The aftermath of the accident on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark on Wednesday. source Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Six people were killed in a train crash in Denmark on Wednesday, caused by debris that fell from a freight train.

The crash occurred on the Great Belt Bridge, which connects Denmark’s two biggest islands.

Officials confirmed that the debris came from a freight train, which was carrying trucks loaded with Carlsberg beer.

Police have said they do not know exactly what the debris was, and are still investigating exactly what happened.

The train, operated by Danish state railway firm DSB, had 131 people on board. It came to a sharp stop on the Great Belt Bridge, which connected Denmark’s two biggest islands, Zealand and Funen, officials said.

caption The freight train was carrying Carlsberg beer. source Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A Carlsberg spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the freight train was carrying beer for the company. Police have said they do not know exactly what the debris was.

Banedanmark, the company which controls the rail network, said that something like a tarpaulin may have fallen from the train.

Photos from the scene show a train carrying Carlsberg, which has its headquarters in Copenhagen, the Danish capital.

Funen chief of police Lars Bræmhøj told a news conference that police “still do not know exactly what happened,” CNN reported.

He said the police knew that goods came off the freight train which the passenger then hit, and promised a “thorough” investigation to find out more.

Police have not named any of the deceased. They said none of the injuries sustained by the other passengers are life-threatening.

caption The Great Belt Bridge connects Denmark’s two biggest islands. source Google Maps

The freight train was run by Deutsche Bahn Cargo Scandinavia, Carlsberg spokesman Kasper Elbjorn told CNN.

Jan Wildau, of Deutsche Bahn Cargo Scandinavia, said he was unable to say exactly what happened. “We drive beer daily between Fredericia and the capital,” he said. “We have never had anything like this happen before.”

Emergency services struggled to reach the crash site due to bad weather, Reuters reported.

Around 21,000 train passengers and more than 27,000 vehicles cross the bridge, called the Great Belt Bridge, every day.