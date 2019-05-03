Dennis Rodman says LeBron James has ‘no moves’ and his ‘game is too simple’

caption LeBron James facepalms. source Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

LeBron James has returned a per game average of 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season.

But Dennis Rodman has dunked on James for having “no moves” and being “f—— easy to play” against.

The statement follows Snoop Dogg’s viral rant in March when the rapper said it was “terrible” watching the Lakers play, that the coach should go, and that the team was full of “goofballs” who “suck.”

Dennis Rodman has dunked on LeBron James for having “no moves.”

Sports is inundated with extraordinary stories of game recognizing game, of greats lauding their peers.

Earlier this year, Serena Williams was in tears watching Tiger Woods win his 15th major championship in golf because he shows “greatness like no other,” Floyd Mayweather marvelled at NBA sensation Luka Doncic in February, and The Rock and Conor McGregor once exchanged Instagram messages where they gushed over each other’s work ethic.

But Rodman has taken a look at James and slammed the LA Lakers forward’s game for being “too simple.”

James has returned a per game average of 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season, but Rodman said height is the only thing the three-time NBA champion has got.

“LeBron is so easy to play,” Rodman said on the YouTube channel Overtime. “He is so f——- easy to play. He don’t have any moves, he ain’t got no moves.”

Rodman, a five-time NBA champion, played a key role in the sustained success of the Chicago Bulls team when he was traded there in 1995. He featured alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and said Pippen could “shut his [James’] f—— a– down quick before I get to him.”

Rodman, who played for the Lakers in 1999, added: “His game is too simple, he’s just big… 6’8, 6’9. That’s the only thing he got. Pretty much.” He then finished by remarking that he’s played against athletes taller and heavier, “so it don’t really matter.”

Rodman is not the only person to be less than impressed with the Lakers, as season ticket holder Snoop Dogg famously said in March that he’d sell his booth seats for $5 because the team was playing so badly.

In a viral video, Snoop Dogg said it was “terrible watching my Lakers play,” that the coach should go, and that the team was full of “goofballs” who “suck.”