Viral footage appears to show a manager kicking a transgender woman out of a Denny’s after a congressional candidate filmed her using the women’s restroom

caption Jazmina Saavedra posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday from a Denny’s in California. source Jazmina Saavedra/Facebook

Viral footage appears to show a transgender woman being kicked out of Denny’s after using the women’s restroom.

Jazmina Saavedra, who’s running for US Congress and is the spokeswoman for Latinos for Trump, posted a video of herself monitoring the restroom and saying there was “a man inside saying he’s a lady.”

Denny’s did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on its bathroom policy.

Jazmina Saavedra, who’s running for US Congress and is the spokeswoman for the California branch of Latinos for Trump, posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday from inside a Denny’s in California. The video shows Saavedra monitoring the women’s restroom, loudly discussing that a person who appears to be a transgender woman is using the bathroom.

“They put us in danger … a woman like me trying to use the ladies’ room with a man inside saying he’s a lady,” Saavedra says.

The person, originally hidden inside a stall as Saavedra films in the bathroom, says that the congressional hopeful is “invading my privacy.” Saavedra then accuses the individual of invading her privacy.

“I was using the toilet. How was I invading your privacy?” the person in the stall asks.

After a few minutes, footage shows a manager escorting the individual out of the bathroom. Saavedra continues to film as the person leaves the Denny’s and accuses Saavedra of being a “stalker.”

“We need to stop those crazy … people in power,” Saavedra says to the camera. “We cannot allow those things. We need to respect the family. We need to respect women and men, separate. We cannot put them together in the same restroom.”

Watch Saavedra’s video here:

The incident highlights the decisions that restaurants and retailers need to make about their bathroom policies.

Two years ago, Target triggered backlash when it announced that it would welcome transgender customers to use any bathroom or fitting room that matches their gender identity. Shopper traffic declined for the first time in years, and the company installed more single-occupancy bathrooms in all its stores to give critics of the policy more privacy. The new bathrooms cost Target $20 million to install.

Denny’s did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment and information about its bathroom policies.