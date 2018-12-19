Workers at the Denver International Airport are caring for a girl’s pet fish after Southwest Airlines declined to let her fly with it

Staff members at the Denver International Airport are caring for a college student’s pet fish after Southwest Airlines would not let her fly with the animal prior to boarding a flight last week, USA Today has reported.

“The fish was found at the airport last week by an airport employee and turned in to an information booth (as is common with lost and found items),” The Denver International Airport told USA Today in a statement.

“We’ve been in touch with Lanice and she is making arrangements to get him back,” the statement adds.

Southwest’s pet policy website states that only “small vaccinated domestic cats and dogs” are allowed to be taken on board flights, and they must be placed under the seat in front of their owner.

As Business Insider reported last week, according to ABC 10 News San Diego, University of Colorado student Lanice Powless was traveling from Denver to San Diego on December 12 when she said that a Southwest staff member did not allow her to board the flight with her pink male beta fish, Cassie.

But the airport’s staff was there to help.

“Since then, our great customer service team has been taking care of Cassie until we (can) reunite him with Lanice. We’ve been in touch with Lanice and she is making arrangements to get him back.”

According to the Transportation Security Administration, live fish in water are allowed as carry-on items as long as they are in “a clear transparent container” that can be inspected by a TSA officer. Live fish are not allowed in checked baggage.

Powless was initially dismayed at the thought of losing her pet fish prior to the flight.

“Everyone’s laughing at me. Yes, it’s a fish. I know. But dang, it was my pet. And just because it wasn’t a cat or dog, it wasn’t as important?” Powless said to ABC 10 San Diego.

In a letter to mom, Cassie reports that he is safe and sound at the airport.

caption A letter from Cassie. source Denver International Airport

Here’s the letter in its entirety:

“Dear Mom,

I’ve been having fun here at Denver International Airport. This place is great! There are lots of fun people. The food is delicious and there are tons of animals to play with – especially dogs! I’ve gotten my Christmas shopping done! Everyone has been really nice to me and has been taking good care of me. But I’m ready to come home.

Can you please call 303-342-2250 and make arrangements to pick me up?

Love,

Cassie.”