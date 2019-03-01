Denver, Colorado, is the cheapest destination to visit this winter. These 12 photos will make you want to book a flight.

caption A view of snow-covered City Park and mountain ranges behind Denver’s skyline. source Bridget Calip/Shutterstock

Travel site Kayak recently named Denver, Colorado, as the cheapest destination to visit this winter. The “Mile High City” also made it to the top of Kayak’s list of most wallet-friendly destinations for 2019.

To create its lists, the travel site analyzed searches for Denver on its website over the course of six months, focusing on users who took round-trip economy flights. It found that the median airfare cost for trips to the city is $196.

But low-cost flights aren’t even the best part of visiting Denver. The city is home to multiple museums, impressive parks, and a variety of shopping centers. From Denver’s historic Larimer Square district to the lush Washington Park, here are 12 photos that will make you want to book a trip sooner rather than later.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is an inexpensive option for art enthusiasts.

caption Visitors view an art collection at MCA Denver in 2009. source Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images

The museum, which is also known as MCA Denver, only costs $8 to enter for adults and displays contemporary work created by regional, national, and international artists.

Even better, adults can enter for a discounted price of $5 after 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays while teens and children under the age of 18 always enter for free.

The Denver Botanic Gardens is an oasis of nature, even in the middle of the winter.

caption The garden’s trees and ponds look especially magical after snowfall. source Mahmoud Ghazal/Shutterstock

Technically, the park is split into two sections: the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, and the Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street. Combined, the two sections are spread over 700 acres, and houseplants that are both native and representative of the world.

Tourists typically flock to the gardens in the spring and summer months, but there’s just as much to see in the winter, such as the indoor conservatory and frozen Monet Pool.

Travelers seeking shopping and nightlife will want to head to Denver’s historic Larimer Square district.

caption String lights and Colorado state flags line a street in Larimer Square. source Teri Virbickis/Shutterstock

On Larimer Square’s website, the district is described as one of the oldest and most historic in Denver. In the winter, visitors can keep warm indoors in one of the area’s many independent shops and restaurants.

You can stay warm by touring the Denver Mint, a branch of the United States Mint.

caption Quarters, among other coins, are produced at the US Mint in Denver, Colorado. source Brian Brainerd/Getty Images

Tours of the Denver Mint are free and open to adults and children over the age of seven. However, if you’re visiting during peak travel times such as Christmas and winter break, be prepared to spend several hours waiting in line for a ticket.

According to the US Mint’s website, people are known to wait in line as early as 5 a.m. on its busiest days.

The Denver Art Museum provides a nice retreat from the city’s cold weather.

caption The Frederic C. Hamilton Building is made from 9,000 titanium panels. source View Pictures/Getty Images

The museum has a wide variety of artwork for visitors to discover, including photography, textile art, and historical pieces.

Architecture enthusiasts will also appreciate the museum’s unique geometric structure, which is visible indoors.

Spend hours exploring the unique stores in Denver’s Union Station.

caption A stunning wave-like structure is located just outside the historic station. source Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

Though Union Station is more than 100 years old, its stores and restaurants are completely modern.

Visitors can buy everything from locally-made jewelry to books sold by an independent retailer. The station also houses unique coffee shops and dessert bars.

Seeing the Colorado Avalanche play at Denver’s Pepsi Center is worth the experience, even if you’re not a hockey fan.

caption Many hockey fans in Denver support the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. source Michael Martin/Getty Images

That said, if sports aren’t really your thing, the indoor venue also hosts concerts throughout the year.

Denver’s Washington Park turns into a winter wonderland after snowfall.

caption Some Denver residents jog through Washington Park even in the winter. source Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The park covers 155 acres and is home to two lakes, tree-lined paths, and fields spread throughout.

While some might assume that an outdoor park is only worth a visit in warmer months, Denver’s official website says that the park is actually a popular site for winter biking, jogging, and walking.

If you’re hungry in Denver, the 16th Street Mall is the place to go.

caption The mall has 12 movie theaters and dozens of shops. source Oscity/Shutterstock

You’ll find more than 40 cafes lined along this popular shopping street, making it the perfect stop to grab a bite to eat or relax with a cup of coffee.

And if you stick around until the evening, you can even ride a horse-drawn carriage or pedicab through the area – just be sure to bundle up in the winter.

Many of Denver’s must-see spots are located within City Park.

caption A view of snow-covered City Park and mountain ranges behind Denver’s skyline. source Bridget Calip/Shutterstock

On the official Denver website, visitors are advised to take a walk through the park as it snows, when the surrounding mountains and skyscrapers look especially scenic.

One of City Park’s attractions includes the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

caption People who visit the museum can “uncover” fossils through interactive exhibits. source Kit Leong/Shutterstock

There are tons of ancient dinosaur bones inside the museum, as well as an IMAX theater and temporary exhibits that are frequently updated.

The Denver Zoo is another popular destination within City Park.

caption Lions are one of the Denver Zoo’s main attractions. source Mia2you/Shutterstock

From lions to penguins, the Denver Zoo is home to wildlife from all around the world. Visitors can also partake in the zoo’s interactive experiences, which include going behind the scenes and feeding animals.

