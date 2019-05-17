Deontay Wilder’s next opponent has responded to the champion saying he wants to kill someone in the boxing ring

caption Dominic Breazeale. source Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder’s weekend opponent Dominic Breazeale has responded to Wilder’s controversial comments.

Wilder said earlier in the week that he wants to “get me a body” on his record, as boxing is a sport that lets a fighter “kill a man and get paid.”

Breazeale believes Wilder’s comments are all bluster and compared the champion to a chihuahua who barks pointlessly at a fence.

Deontay Wilder’s opponent Dominic Breazeale has compared Wilder to “a little chihuahua barking at the fence” after he made controversial comments suggesting he wanted to kill someone in the boxing ring.

Wilder recently said he hoped Breazeale had made “funeral arrangements” ahead of their World Boxing Council heavyweight title fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City on Saturday, May 18.

He added this week that he wants to “get me a body” on his record as boxing is the only sport “where you can kill a man and get paid for it.”

The comments have attracted condemnation from the industry as the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed on Thursday that it will hold a disciplinary hearing, which Wilder must attend, because his statement is “against the spirit of our sport,” the BBC reports.

But Breazeale does not seem offended. Speaking at an open workout session in front of the media on Thursday, Breazeale said that Wilder just says “crazy stuff.”

According to talkSPORT, Breazeale said: “I don’t think he means it man, I think he’s in a situation where he’s got to talk and talk and talk until he finally feels comfortable in what he’s doing.

“He’s gotta build himself up just so he can feel like, ‘I’m able to do this, I’m able to do that.’ I haven’t looked at it the way most people have looked at it, I know he said he wanted a body on his record and he wanted to kill me.

“Let him say all he wants to say, that’s like a little chihuahua barking and barking at the fence. As soon as the fence gets opened up, he’s like, ‘Uhh, damn, what do I do now?'”

caption Deontay Wilder. source Getty Images

Breazeale has had one title shot before in his 21-fight, seven-year professional career. He challenged Anthony Joshua for the International Boxing Federation world heavyweight title in 2016 but lost by knockout.

Since then, he has won three fights in a row by knockout and now challenges Wilder for the WBC version of the world title.

For Breazeale, it is clear Wilder’s bark is worse than his bite.