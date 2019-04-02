Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is resigning, the Justice Department confirmed to INSIDER.

Rosenstein gave his resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Monday.

Rosenstein will officially depart on May 11.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Monday, the Jutice Department confirmed to INSIDER on Monday.

Rosenstein is set to leave the department on May 11.

In his letter to the president, which INSIDER reviewed, Rosenstein said, “I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education and prosperity.”

In a statement provided to INSIDER, Attorney General William Barr said Rosenstein will be missed and described him as an “invaluable partner.”

“Rod Rosenstein has served the Department of Justice with dedication and distinction for nearly thirty years as a prosecutor, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, US. Attorney, and as Deputy Attorney General. His devotion to the Department and its professionals is unparalleled,” Barr said. “Over the course of his distinguished government career, he has navigated many challenging situations with strength, grace, and good humor.”

Barr added, “Rod has been an invaluable partner to me during my return to the Department, and I have relied heavily on his leadership and judgment over the past several months. I have appreciated the opportunity to work closely with him, and I wish him well in his future endeavors. The Department and I will miss him.”

Rosenstein had signaled he would resign once special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on Russian election interference, and is following through on that pledge.

After former Attorney Jeff Sessions recused himself from the department’s investigation into Russian election interference, Rosenstein took over the role of overseeing the probe.

