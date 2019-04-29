Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is resigning.

Rosenstein gave his resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Rosenstein will officially depart on May 11.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Monday, according to multiple reports, and will leave the Justice Department on May 11.

Rosenstein had signaled he would resign once special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on Russian election interference, and is following through on that pledge.

The White House and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

