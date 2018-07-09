Deputy Minster faints during Prime Minister Dr Mahathir’s monthly address – and has to be stretchered off afterwards

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Legal Affairs Mohamed Hanipa Maidin collapsed off the stage during the governments monthly assembly. Facebook/Azmy Awang

Halfway through the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly on Monday (July 9), things took a dramatic turn when the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Legal Affairs, Mohamed Hanipa Maidin, suddenly collapsed.

The 48-year-old fainted and fell off the stage, landing head first on the assembly square, The Sun reported.

The incident took place five minutes into Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s speech, and upon collapsing, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail rushed to check on Hanipa.

The fall caused the crowd to gasp and Dr Mahathir had to abruptly stop his speech.

Uniformed civil defence department officers who were present also immediately rushed to the scene, with an ambulance arriving soon after.

Hanipa remained motionless on the ground as medics attended to him for some five minutes before he was stretchered onto a waiting ambulance.

The Sepang parliamentarian has had issues with his health before – he previously suffered a stroke and underwent a surgery for brain haemorrhage in 2016.

After seeing that Hanipa was in good hands, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir duly completed his speech.