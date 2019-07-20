Dereck Chisora knocks Artur Szpilka out on his feet, before pummelling him to the floor in the second round

Dereck Chisora may have just scored one of the most haunting finishes of the year.

The London heavyweight knocked Artur Szpilka out on his feet, before thumping him some more until he fell helpless to the canvas.

Szpilka lay motionless on the ground for many concerning seconds, but eventually made his way back to his feet, after the fight had long been waved off.

Chisora is now being maneuvered into a heavyweight battle against the former WBO champion Joseph Parker, a fellow Matchroom Sport stablemate.

02 ARENA, LONDON – Dereck Chisora scored one of the most haunting knockouts of the year, concussing Artur Szpilka on his feet before pummeling him to the floor in the second round at a Matchroom Sport fight night, London.

A bout between Szpilka, a former Eastern European soccer hooligan who used to “crack skulls” with a Wisla Krakow firm before he took up boxing, and Chisora, who admitted at a press conference this week that he can’t box and can only fight, always promised to be fun match-up on paper.

It did not disappoint.

Szpilka landed the first meaningful blow of the fight before both fighters closed the gap and engaged in an inside brawl, exchanging crisp punches at close range.

The fight only lasted a couple of rounds, though, as Chisora finished the bout early, landing a succession of thumping punches when Szpilka was against the ropes, knocking the Polish prizefighter out on his feet, before walloping him some more until he fell helpless to the canvas.

Szpilka lay on the ground, motionless, for many concerning seconds but eventually got back to his feet, to a brief round of applause.

Watch it right here:

Chisora, together with his promoter Eddie Hearn, the group managing director at Matchroom Sport, amped up their campaign to negotiate a heavyweight battle against the former WBO champion Joseph Parker, a bout that may well come later this year as Parker is also represented by Hearn.

With Saturday’s highlight-reel finish, Chisora’s record moves to 31 wins (22 by KO) against nine losses.