8 dermatologist-recommended sunscreens under $50

Even 10 minutes of incidental sun exposure can cause significant damage over time.

Part of taking care of your skin in the summer includes investing in a good sunscreen to protect your face and body.

We asked dermatologists to share the sunscreens they like best and recommend most. Below, you’ll find eight of them – all under $50.

If every dermatologist had to condense their wisdom into one thirty-second elevator pitch for patients, my guess is it’d probably be “wear sunscreen.” No matter who I’ve interviewed, or what questions I’ve asked in doctor’s appointments, this is by far the most consistent – and vehement – advice. Every time you go outside, your skin is exposed to UVA and UVB rays and free radicals, which can lead to premature aging and health risks like cancer. According to Dr. Dendy Engelman, a nationally acclaimed dermatological surgeon and renown dermatologist, incidental sun exposure for only 10-15 minutes a day adds up over time and can cause significant sun damage and accelerated photoaging.

As summer rolls in, it’s important to invest in your skin – and, by extension, your long-term health – by picking a sunscreen you will reliably apply (and re-apply). This means finding one that fits with your lifestyle, has adequate protection, and actually inspires you to use it every day.

Choosing the right sunscreen

If you’re out shopping for your new summer sunscreen, Dr. Engelman’s advice boils down to a few rules of thumb: You should look for broad-spectrum coverage (this means UVA and UVB protection), ideally SPF 50 coverage or higher, and antioxidants that protect skin against free-radical damage. Dr. Engelman recommends using about an ounce of product at a time for your entire body (depending on body shape and size) to cover up exposed skin, and “reapplication is non-negotiable.” If you use a chemical sunscreen, apply it 30 minutes before you head outside; some of its compounds take up to 30 minutes to activate. So, if you’re sitting at the beach and only applying it then, you could risk going unprotected for longer than you think.

If you’re acne-prone, try mineral sunscreens (also known as physical blockers) before the chemical kind.

Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing UV rays, converting them into heat, and then releasing that heat. Since key ingredients in a chemical sunscreen are absorbed into your skin – rather than laying on top of it like a mineral formula – they’re more likely to cause a breakout and allergic reactions, skin irritations, or skin ailments related to heat.

You shouldn’t use sunscreen sprays, unless you a) started with cream first and are just using the spray to re-apply coverage, or b) rub it in and spread it across the skin equally. If you don’t spread it everywhere, UV light can get between the molecules. Make sure that, if you do use a spray, it doesn’t contain oxybenzone: “While safe to be on the skin, when ingested [as in, inhaled while spraying] it acts as a hormone and disrupts the body’s reproductive tract,” says Dr. Engelman.

But, aside from the formula, Dr. Engelman says the best sunscreen is simply the one you actually wear 365-days per year – even in cloudy weather.

To help narrow the field, I've rounded up sunscreens under $50 that come recommended to us by dermatologists. Some are good for acne-prone skin, some are good for the reefs, and all are used and loved by dermatologists themselves.

Read on for 8 sunscreens dermatologists recommend and why – all under $50:

For the face: Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30

Supergoop!’s City Sunscreen Serum is a silky, multitasking moisturizer that combines broad-spectrum protection with antioxidants that increase radiance, like vitamin E and B5. A bioactive complex works simultaneously to accelerate the skin’s DNA- and UV-repair mechanism, and it claims to keep skin hydrated for a full 24 hours.

“This multitasking cream works to moisturize your skin, fight environmental damage and UV pollution, and nourish your skin with antioxidants, which protect from free radical damage, all while protecting your skin from sun damage. If you work in a city during the summer months like I do, this is a great daytime product to wear under your makeup.” – Dr. Whitney Bowe

Another plus is that it comes with a hand pump for easy application.

For the face and body: La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk

A multi-award winner, this sunscreen is ideal for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin types and works well on your face or body. It multitasks by bringing SPF (this time SPF 60) and antioxidants together to protect skin against both UVA/UVB rays and free radicals thanks to Cell-OX Shield technology. But, the real standout is that it’s fast-absorbing and leaves a dry, non-greasy, velvety finish – something that works to the advantage of oily skin on multiple levels. It also lists Salicylic Acid as a key ingredient, which is an advantage for acne-prone skin.

“I have long been a fan of the Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen. For my acne prone patients, I recommend non-comedogenic products like this one, meaning the product will not clog your pores. This dry-finish sunscreen actually has ingredients which absorb excess oil on the skin and contains antioxidants to promote your skin’s health.” – Dr. Whitney Bowe

Bonus: it’s also water-resistant up to 80 minutes.

For the face: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum

Another good option specifically for acne-prone skin, EltaMD’s mineral-based UV Clear formula was designed to calm and protect sensitive skin types prone to acne, rosacea, and/or discoloration. It’s lightweight and silky, but a combination of niacinamide (a vitamin that helps restore the skin’s natural barrier), hyaluronic acid (a molecule capable of retaining over 1,000 times its weight in water), vitamin E, antioxidants, and lactic acid work to protect the skin and reduce shine while clearing pores.

“Not only is this oil-free and fragrance-free, but it also has lactic acid, which will gently exfoliate the skin and regulate sebum build-up. It has zinc oxide to protect from UV/UB rays and antioxidants to repair damage. Fragrances are usually made up of other harmful chemicals, like parabens, benzene derivatives, aldehydes and more that are linked to cancer and nervous-system issues. Short term, they can cause irritation and redness on the applied area. There is no need for a sunscreen to contain a fragrance.” – Dr. Dendy Engelman

For the face: Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen

Jane Iredale’s powder dry sunscreen is good for those looking for a fast, easy, and non-greasy reapplication tool throughout the day – especially one that can be placed over makeup. Its key ingredient is titanium dioxide and a clay naturally rich in minerals. It’s relatively sheer, and comes packaged in a small bottle with a mirror and attached sponge for on-the-go application.

“One of my go-to products is Jane Iredale’s Powder-Me SPF Dry Sunscreen which contains natural clay to shield against redness and 17% titanium dioxide, providing broad-spectrum coverage against both UVA and UVB. This product is a physical sunscreen and does not contain any harmful chemicals. It is also very easy to apply and re-apply throughout the day and even over makeup. Added bonus: It’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes!” – Dr. Lian Mack

For the face: HydroPeptide Solar Defense Non-Tinted Sunscreen

HydroPeptide’s Solar Defense Sunscreen, like most of the HydroPeptide line, is designed for two purposes: one being to rejuvenate tired skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines, and the second to protect skin against present aggressors like free radical damage that can lead to fine lines. Zinc and titanium dioxide sit on top of the skin to deflect UV rays, and are the only two sunscreen ingredients generally recognized as safe by the FDA currently. It’s also scent-free.

“This amazing mineral SPF 50 sunscreen protects from UVA, UVB and Infrared damage with a combination of physical blockers, weightless hydration, and a smooth finish. It also contains other helpful antioxidant botanicals like acai and green tea as well as aloe and hyaluronic acid, which helps to fight free radical damage and both soothe and moisturize sun-exposed skin.” – Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip

For the face: Amarte Ultra Veil Facial Sunscreen

Amarte’s Ultra Veil Sunscreen is a fast-absorbing formula that combines the gold standard ingredients of both chemical and mineral sunscreens – titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, mica, peptides, hyaluronic acid, dimethicone, and antioxidants – all into one. Amarte credits the elemental sulfur for brightening and clarifying the skin, while hyaluronic acid moisturizes. Peptides promote healthy cell function, and antioxidants help combat free radicals.

“Ultra Veil is water resistant, broad spectrum, and SPF 50+. It goes on like silk and absorbs quickly leaving a moist, touchable, and aesthetically improved skin appearance. Its sheerness can be enjoyed on all skin tones without being tarnished by a grayish-white reflection. Amarte has perfected processing methods for the titanium and zinc raw ingredients, improving their optical and reflective properties.” – Dr. Craig Kraffert

For the face: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield

Colorescience’s Sunforgettable product is a sheer, lightweight, mineral-based sunscreen that’s also water- and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes. It’ll work on pretty much any skin type (sensitive, acne-prone, combination, dry, normal, and oily), offer protection against UVA/UVB, and combines zinc oxide with dimethicone, niacinamide, and other pollution defenders and moisturizers for invisible, hypo-allergenic coverage. Instead of hyaluronic acid, you’ll find phytomoist in here – an ingredient that’s 100% natural and 400 times as moisturizing as hyaluronic acid.

“This 100% mineral sunscreen provides protection while still feeling lightweight. It is also oil-free, yet calming with niacinamides.” – Dr. Dendy Engelman

For the face and body: All Good Sport Sunscreen

This relatively cheap option is water-resistant up to 80 minutes and leans on zinc oxide and natural ingredients like aloe and calendula to keep skin hydrated and protected, with a biodegradable, reef-friendly formula that also doesn’t harm the earth.

“All Good is a reef-friendly, zinc oxide-based sunscreen with a lightweight, water-resistant formula. It’s rich in organic green tea and rose hips.” – Dr. Whitney Bowe