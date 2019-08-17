Dermstore’s anniversary sale has top skin-care and beauty products for up to 25% off — here are the best deals

By
Connie Chen, Business Insider US
-

source
Dermstore/Instagram

Online skin-care shop Dermstore was founded 20 years ago by a dermatologist who wanted to give his patients easier access to top products and professional-strength formulas that were otherwise only available in a dermatologist’s office.

Right now, the store is celebrating its birthday with an anniversary sale, running August 17 through August 25. Use promo code “CELEBRATE” to receive up to 25% off sitewide. If you’re a rewards member, you can also earn double points on select brands.

Some brands are excluded from this sale, but you’ll still be able to shop discounts from the vast majority of the site’s most popular names, like Dr. Dennis Gross and Dermalogica.

Shop the 20th Anniversary Sale at Dermstore here.

We’ve rounded up the 25 best skin-care, makeup, and hair-care deals from Dermstore’s 20th Anniversary Sale below:

A strong daily face peel that improves the texture of your skin and reduces inflammation

source
Dermstore

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, $120 (originally $150) [You save $30]

A bouncy serum containing 96% snail mucin, which repairs and hydrates your skin

source
Dermstore

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $15.75 (originally $21) [You save $5.25]

A conditioner that strengthens your lashes and makes them look more full

source
Dermstore

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $73.50 (originally $98) [You save $24.50]

A face wash that combats breakouts

source
Dermstore

PCA Skin Facial Wash, $26.40 (originally $33) [You save $6.60]

A rice-based enzyme exfoliator that’s gentle enough for sensitive skin

source
Demstore

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $44.25 (originally $59) [You save $14.75]

A supplement that contains detoxifying ingredients like organic algae and beetroot

source
Dermstore

Hum Nutrition Daily Cleanse, $20 (originally $25) [You save $5]

One of the best micellar waters to remove makeup

source
Dermstore

Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $11.17 (originally $14.90) [You save $3.73]

A hair mask packed with oils, keratin, and biotin to revitalize and repair brittle, frizzy hair

source
Dermstore

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $30.60 (originally $36) [You save $5.40]

A popular makeup sponge, plus the cleanser to clean it thoroughly

source
Dermstore

Original Beautyblender + Mini Blendercleanser Solid, $20 (originally $25) [You save $5]

A facial roller that’s an essential part of a self-care routine

source
Dermstore

Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift, $51.75 (originally $69) [You save $17.25]

An ultra-moisturizing cream

source
Dermstore

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $12.74 (originally $16.99) [You save $4.25]

A Mulberry silk pillowcase that promotes skin and hair health

source
Dermstore

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $63.75 (originally $85) [You save $21.25]

A serum that lightens hyperpigmentation and provides antioxidant protection

source
Dermstore

Obagi Professional-C Serum 20%, $107.95 (originally $127) [You save $19.05]

A fine exfoliator you can use all over your body

source
Dermstore

Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion, $59.25 (originally $79) [You save $19.75]

A volumizing, oil-absorbing dry shampoo

source
Dermstore

R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $24 (originally $32) [You save $8]

Cooling under-eye pads to reduce puffiness

source
Dermstore

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $24 (originally $32) [You save $8]

A mascara that simultaneously lengthens, volumizes, nourishes, and conditions your lashes

source
Dermstore

Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, $17.25 (originally $23) [You save $5.75]

A hydrating toner that also works as makeup setting spray

source
Dermstore

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $39.20 (originally $49) [You save $9.80]

A smoothing, moisturizing eye cream

source
Dermstore

Neocutis Lumiere, $72.75 (originally $97) [You save $24.25]

An anti-aging treatment that contains lactic acid to exfoliate and clear your skin

source
Demstore

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $126.40 (originally $158) [You save $31.60]

A cream that contains oatmeal extract to prevent flaking and irritation

source
Dermstore

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $24 (originally $32) [You save $8]

A powerful mineral sunscreen

source
Dermstore

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $54.50 (originally $68) [You save $13.60]

A spray formulated with essential oils to help you fall asleep faster

source
Dermstore

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $21.75 (originally $29) [You save $7.25]

A lightweight, professional-grade hair dryer

source
Dermstore

Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000, $199.20 (originally $249) [You save $49.80]

A primer that glides onto your skin effortlessly

source
Dermstore

Smashbox Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer, $27 (originally $36) [You save $9]