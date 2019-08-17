Dermstore’s anniversary sale has top skin-care and beauty products for up to 25% off — here are the best deals

- source
- Dermstore is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a sale from August 17 through August 25.
- You can take up to 25% off sitewide by using code “CELEBRATE” at checkout.
Online skin-care shop Dermstore was founded 20 years ago by a dermatologist who wanted to give his patients easier access to top products and professional-strength formulas that were otherwise only available in a dermatologist’s office.
Right now, the store is celebrating its birthday with an anniversary sale, running August 17 through August 25. Use promo code “CELEBRATE” to receive up to 25% off sitewide. If you’re a rewards member, you can also earn double points on select brands.
Some brands are excluded from this sale, but you’ll still be able to shop discounts from the vast majority of the site’s most popular names, like Dr. Dennis Gross and Dermalogica.
Shop the 20th Anniversary Sale at Dermstore here.
We’ve rounded up the 25 best skin-care, makeup, and hair-care deals from Dermstore’s 20th Anniversary Sale below:
A strong daily face peel that improves the texture of your skin and reduces inflammation
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, $120 (originally $150) [You save $30]
A bouncy serum containing 96% snail mucin, which repairs and hydrates your skin
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $15.75 (originally $21) [You save $5.25]
A conditioner that strengthens your lashes and makes them look more full
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $73.50 (originally $98) [You save $24.50]
A face wash that combats breakouts
PCA Skin Facial Wash, $26.40 (originally $33) [You save $6.60]
A rice-based enzyme exfoliator that’s gentle enough for sensitive skin
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $44.25 (originally $59) [You save $14.75]
A supplement that contains detoxifying ingredients like organic algae and beetroot
Hum Nutrition Daily Cleanse, $20 (originally $25) [You save $5]
One of the best micellar waters to remove makeup
Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $11.17 (originally $14.90) [You save $3.73]
A hair mask packed with oils, keratin, and biotin to revitalize and repair brittle, frizzy hair
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $30.60 (originally $36) [You save $5.40]
A popular makeup sponge, plus the cleanser to clean it thoroughly
Original Beautyblender + Mini Blendercleanser Solid, $20 (originally $25) [You save $5]
A facial roller that’s an essential part of a self-care routine
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift, $51.75 (originally $69) [You save $17.25]
An ultra-moisturizing cream
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $12.74 (originally $16.99) [You save $4.25]
A Mulberry silk pillowcase that promotes skin and hair health
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $63.75 (originally $85) [You save $21.25]
A serum that lightens hyperpigmentation and provides antioxidant protection
Obagi Professional-C Serum 20%, $107.95 (originally $127) [You save $19.05]
A fine exfoliator you can use all over your body
Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion, $59.25 (originally $79) [You save $19.75]
A volumizing, oil-absorbing dry shampoo
R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $24 (originally $32) [You save $8]
Cooling under-eye pads to reduce puffiness
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $24 (originally $32) [You save $8]
A mascara that simultaneously lengthens, volumizes, nourishes, and conditions your lashes
Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, $17.25 (originally $23) [You save $5.75]
A hydrating toner that also works as makeup setting spray
Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $39.20 (originally $49) [You save $9.80]
A smoothing, moisturizing eye cream
Neocutis Lumiere, $72.75 (originally $97) [You save $24.25]
An anti-aging treatment that contains lactic acid to exfoliate and clear your skin
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $126.40 (originally $158) [You save $31.60]
A cream that contains oatmeal extract to prevent flaking and irritation
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $24 (originally $32) [You save $8]
A powerful mineral sunscreen
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $54.50 (originally $68) [You save $13.60]
A spray formulated with essential oils to help you fall asleep faster
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $21.75 (originally $29) [You save $7.25]
A lightweight, professional-grade hair dryer
Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000, $199.20 (originally $249) [You save $49.80]
A primer that glides onto your skin effortlessly
