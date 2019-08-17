Dermstore’s anniversary sale has top skin-care and beauty products for up to 25% off — here are the best deals

source Dermstore/Instagram

Dermstore is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a sale from August 17 through August 25.

You can take up to 25% off sitewide by using code “CELEBRATE” at checkout.

Online skin-care shop Dermstore was founded 20 years ago by a dermatologist who wanted to give his patients easier access to top products and professional-strength formulas that were otherwise only available in a dermatologist’s office.

Right now, the store is celebrating its birthday with an anniversary sale, running August 17 through August 25. Use promo code “CELEBRATE” to receive up to 25% off sitewide. If you’re a rewards member, you can also earn double points on select brands.

Some brands are excluded from this sale, but you’ll still be able to shop discounts from the vast majority of the site’s most popular names, like Dr. Dennis Gross and Dermalogica.

We’ve rounded up the 25 best skin-care, makeup, and hair-care deals from Dermstore’s 20th Anniversary Sale below:

A strong daily face peel that improves the texture of your skin and reduces inflammation

source Dermstore

A bouncy serum containing 96% snail mucin, which repairs and hydrates your skin

source Dermstore

A conditioner that strengthens your lashes and makes them look more full

source Dermstore

A face wash that combats breakouts

source Dermstore

A rice-based enzyme exfoliator that’s gentle enough for sensitive skin

source Demstore

A supplement that contains detoxifying ingredients like organic algae and beetroot

source Dermstore

One of the best micellar waters to remove makeup

source Dermstore

A hair mask packed with oils, keratin, and biotin to revitalize and repair brittle, frizzy hair

source Dermstore

A popular makeup sponge, plus the cleanser to clean it thoroughly

source Dermstore

A facial roller that’s an essential part of a self-care routine

source Dermstore

An ultra-moisturizing cream

source Dermstore

A Mulberry silk pillowcase that promotes skin and hair health

source Dermstore

A serum that lightens hyperpigmentation and provides antioxidant protection

source Dermstore

A fine exfoliator you can use all over your body

source Dermstore

A volumizing, oil-absorbing dry shampoo

source Dermstore

Cooling under-eye pads to reduce puffiness

source Dermstore

A mascara that simultaneously lengthens, volumizes, nourishes, and conditions your lashes

source Dermstore

A hydrating toner that also works as makeup setting spray

source Dermstore

A smoothing, moisturizing eye cream

source Dermstore

An anti-aging treatment that contains lactic acid to exfoliate and clear your skin

source Demstore

A cream that contains oatmeal extract to prevent flaking and irritation

source Dermstore

A powerful mineral sunscreen

source Dermstore

A spray formulated with essential oils to help you fall asleep faster

source Dermstore

A lightweight, professional-grade hair dryer

source Dermstore

A primer that glides onto your skin effortlessly