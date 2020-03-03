15 of the best deals from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale — including Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads and other cult favorites

caption The Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale is running now through March 9. source Dermstore

Dermstore is one of our favorite spots to stock up on luxury beauty products from brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Foreo, Dermalogica, and more.

Now through March 9, you can save 20% on a wide range of products with code “REFRESH” during Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale.

We rounded up 15 of the best products you can find during the sale below.

Spring is just around the corner. You’re probably already thinking about spring cleaning your home and swapping out your bulky parka for a light denim jacket, but don’t forget to take a look at your beauty cabinet, too.

With a new season ahead, there’s no better time to refresh your skincare routine or pick up some new makeup to try out. Dermstore is one of our favorite spots to pick up high-end beauty products across skincare, makeup, haircare, and more. Right now, the site is offering up to 20% off on a wide range of products as part of their Beauty Refresh Sale.

The sale is running now through March 9. Shoppers can save up to 20% on almost 250 popular beauty brands like Dermalogica, Estée Lauder, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more with the code “REFRESH” at checkout. Plus, Dermstore Rewards members can earn double points when they purchase products from select brands like Supergoop!, Oribe, and Jane Iredale. Head to the sale to shop now or check out some of our favorite deals below.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer

source Dermstore

People love this ultra-light blow dryer from celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh. It weighs just under a pound, so it’s easily portable, plus it dries hair quickly and quietly.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

source Dermstore

One of our editors swears by the Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads for keeping her skin clear. While pricey, each pad is packed with a cocktail of ingredients that do everything from eradicate breakouts to diminish the look of fine lines.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre

source Embryolisse Instagram

The Embroylisse Cream is a fan favorite and a staple of French pharmacies. This lotion is filled with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, soy protein, aloe vera, and beeswax. The light, milky texture melts into your skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and deeply hydrated.

Foreo Luna 2

source Dermstore

The Foreo Luna 2 is a facial cleansing brush that cleans your skin with its pulsating silicone bristles. The device is gentle enough for sensitive skin, but still gives it a really deep clean – it claims to remove up to 99.5% of dirt and oil from your pores.

Colorescience Mineral Corrector Palette

source Dermstore

With sunnier days on the way, it’s a good idea to incorporate some SPF into your makeup routine. This palette has a range of five shades that can be used as highlighters and concealers to cover up redness, dark spots, and add a bit of sheen. The SPF 20 is the icing on the cake.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O

source Facebook

Another French pharmacy cult-favorite, the Bioderma Sensibio H20 micellar water is a multipurpose product that’ll seriously simplify your nighttime routine. Squeeze some of the product onto a cotton round and wipe it across your skin to remove makeup, cleanse, and moisturize skin, no rinse required.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

source Briogeo

This deep conditioning hair mask from Briogeo is one of our favorite products to use when our locks need some extra shine and hydration. Just five minutes is enough to nourish dry, damaged strands with hydrating ingredients like avocado, almond, and argan oils, biotin, and keratin.

Slip Silk Skinnies Scrunchies

source Slip

It may seem outrageous to buy a pack of scrunchies for $30, but I’m obsessed with these ones from Slip. The elastic is wrapped in silk so it’s super gentle on your hair. They protect my fine hair from breakage and kinks, and they also look cute on my wrist.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

source Dermstore

If you frequently wear mascara, your lashes can get pretty brittle. An eyelash conditioner like RevitaLash works to moisturize lashes and help them become thicker and fuller over time.

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

source Dermstore

Pimple patches are one of the easiest, most convenient ways to get rid of pesky breakouts overnight. Just pop this hydrocolloid patch on your pimple and let it absorb the dirt and oil out of the blemish while you sleep.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

source Dermstore

Spritz the Caudalie Beauty Elixir on to use as a toner, to set your makeup, or just on clean, bare skin whenever you need a boost of hydration. It smells great and always leaves skin feeling refreshed.

Tarte Cosmetics Tarteist Pro Eyeshadow Palette

source Dermstore

This palette includes 16 different long-wearing eyeshadows so you can create a plethora of looks. Whether you want something matte and neutral or sparkly and colorful, this Tarte palette has you covered.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

source Dermstore

Everyone needs a great lip balm – or two or three – to relieve chapped dry lips. This one from First Aid Beauty is filled with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to keep lips feeling soft and smooth.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II

source Dermstore

This moisturizing anti-aging serum promises to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as boost hydration for a radiant glow. Reviewers say it may take a while to see noticeable results, but your skin will feel softer after just one use.

Erno Laszlo Multi-Task Eye Gel Cream

source Dermstore

The skin around your eyes is thin and delicate, so it’s worth having an eye cream that caters to that area. This lightweight cream targets dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and dryness. Try putting it in the fridge before use for a cooling effect.