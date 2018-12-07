Derrick Henry’s huge night was a nightmare for many fantasy football owners looking for playoff glory

Derrick Henry had a huge night on Thursday, rushing for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

Henry’s big game came during the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, giving his 47.8-point performance huge implications.

Unfortunately, the majority of fantasy owners opted to leave Henry on their bench, filling them with regret.

Derrick Henry put on quite a show on Thursday night in the Tennesee Titans’ 30-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henry’s night was highlighted by his 99-yard touchdown burst in the second quarter. During the run, he seemingly stiff-armed half of the Jacksonville defense en route to the end zone.

Read more: Derrick Henry unleashed a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run in which he ran over the entire Jaguars defense

But that play was just the pinnacle of an overall mind-blowing game from Henry. When the dust settled, Henry had 238 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns.

Henry’s big night didn’t just impact the Titans and Jaguars. His stats were worth a whopping 47.8 points in standard ESPN fantasy leagues, the highest any player has scored all season. With Week 14 as the first week of the fantasy playoffs for many leagues, Henry had the potential to determine which teams moved on and which teams were eliminated before a snap was taken on Sunday.

There was just one problem though – hardly anyone started him.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Henry was started in just 14.3% of leagues. With his ESPN ownership currently at 56.9%, that means a ton of players were left to lament their decision to leave Henry on the bench.

Many of them sounded off on Twitter.

When I bench Derrick Henry in fantasy pic.twitter.com/TDw20OL9RG — Dominic Lount (@dlounty88) December 7, 2018

Me watching Derrick Henry on my bench in the 1st week of Fantasy Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/nAlHg8n7Hb — Young Tommy Jarvis, Esquire (@YoungTommyJarvs) December 7, 2018

When you sit Derrick Henry last minute and he ends up putting up 47 points in fantasy…. just my luck — Seth (@Seffy435) December 7, 2018

There were also those on the other side of the equation – relieved that their opponent had opted to leave Henry on the bench.

@woodyandwilcox the guy I played against LEFT DERRICK HENRY ON THE BENCH!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kdSEYpFFTj — Woody's Mom (@Mother_of_Woody) December 7, 2018

Dude I’m up against in fantasy has Derrick Henry on his bench. #whew #oops pic.twitter.com/ci4lSzduxP — Trauma (@jim_colon) December 7, 2018

That said, there were a proud few who were smart or lucky enough to get Henry into their starting lineup for the week.

Good thing I started Derrick Henry this week. pic.twitter.com/UnGjapEkyS — James W Stephens (@jstep1971) December 7, 2018

Best of luck to everyone through the rest of the fantasy postseason.

More NFL coverage: