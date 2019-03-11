Derrick Jones jumped so high to score a basket that he ended up looking like the Air Jordan logo

Derrick Jones morphed into the “Jumpman” in Nike’s iconic Air Jordan logo during an NBA game.

Miami Heat was losing heavily to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but Jones stole the show with a stunning play in the fourth quarter.

Jones controlled a high pass from his teammate Bam Adebayo, hung in the air like a jet, then slammed the ball into the basket.

Watch the jaw-dropping move right here.

Derrick Jones Jr jumped so high to score a basket that he ended up looking like the “Jumpman” in Nike’s iconic Air Jordan logo.

The move stole the show during the Miami Heat’s 104-125 loss to the Toronto Raptors, and captivated the attention of the basketball world.

The game appeared to be lost in the fourth quarter when the Heat suddenly found themselves with a two-on-one advantage during a fast break.

Heat center Bam Adebayo found himself guarded by Raptors forward Malcolm Miller and lobbed the ball up to his teammate – the incoming Jones Jr.

Jones jumped, switched into airplane mode, and in one swift and highlight-reel move, controlled the ball then slammed it through the basket.

Jones got so much airtime during the shot that he morphed into the “Jumpman” in a basket that truly has to be seen to believed.

Watch it right here, in an NBA clip seen 807,000 times at the time of writing.

????✈️ AIRPLANE MODE ALERT! ✈️???? Derrick Jones Jr. rises up in Miami! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/sqZAFU1mHT — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2019

Every angle of the replay looks just as good as the last, and the play looks even more extraordinary when seen in slow motion.

And, for a brief moment in time, Jones Jr resembled Nike’s iconic logo for its Air Jordan brand.

caption Life imitates art. source Bleacher Report / Nike

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) playoff odds suggest the Heat has a 37.7% likelihood of making the playoffs. Its next game is on Wednesday when it welcomes the Detroit Pistons to Miami.