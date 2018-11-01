The NBA world went bonkers celebrating Derrick Rose’s 50-point explosion

source Ronald Martinez/Getty

Derrick Rose scored 50 points on Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves in an unlikely explosion.

Rose was emotional after the game, his biggest in years as he has battled injuries.

After the game, some of the NBA’s biggest names took to social media to congratulate Rose.

Derrick Rose exploded for 50 points on Wednesday night in a surprising performance, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz.

Now in a reserve role with the Wolves, Rose nearly fell out of the league in recent years, thanks to several knee injuries and knee surgeries, plus a self-imposed sabbatical in the middle of his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

So, considering Rose’s rocky road in basketball in recent years, a fall from becoming the league’s youngest MVP when he was 23 years old in 2012, many in the NBA world were shocked by his performance on Wednesday.

After the game, Rose’s teammates piled on him, a sign of their disbelief, while Rose broke into tears, a sign of his.

What a moment for Derrick Rose, fighting back tears after the buzzer in Minnesota ???? pic.twitter.com/hcPPOKH7i7 — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2018

Meanwhile, on social media, some of the league’s biggest names congratulated the 30-year-old guard.

Every Basketball fan in the world should feel good for DRose. Tonite was an example of never giving up on yourself and when others believe in you. Amazing things can happen. I’m smiling like i scored 50! Congrts to a good dude! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 1, 2018

This is so dope Man! Can’t imagine the down days, weeks, months and years he went through. 50 ball!! So much respect bro ???????????????? https://t.co/s42i7Zp63I — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 1, 2018

It’s about damn time the real @drose stood up. LOVE seeing you back my brotha #noletup #beU — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 1, 2018

s/o to @drose for the 50 piece tonight!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 1, 2018

What a night for D Rose! He deserves it more than anyone after everything he fought through ????????????! — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) November 1, 2018

That’s unbelievable D-Rose 50, wow keep ballin’… — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) November 1, 2018

This is what makes sports GREAT. The genuine ❤️ and appreciation Derrick Rose teammates have for him is fantastic. Happy for this young man.. #DontCallItComeback pic.twitter.com/cnEt6Iq3lz — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) November 1, 2018

Can't let the night past w/o mentioning my guy Pooh. You're even more special off the court than you are on. That's why the real ones who root for you, root for you all the way through. Thank you for being an inspiration #DROSE ???????? — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 1, 2018

D rose!!! One of the greatest dudes out there!! He deserves all the praise he’s getting right now!! Congrats homie!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 1, 2018

Man couldn’t be more happy for d ????. Can only imagine the emotions after what he’s gone through. Well deserved. Hard work is undefeated ???????? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 1, 2018

Tearful during a postgame interview, Rose said he worked his “ass off” to get back to the court. Playing on a one-year contract with the Wolves, Rose’s performance may have been enough to convince other teams that he’s still worth a roster spot once this season ends.