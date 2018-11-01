The NBA world went bonkers celebrating Derrick Rose’s 50-point explosion

- source
- Ronald Martinez/Getty
- Derrick Rose scored 50 points on Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves in an unlikely explosion.
- Rose was emotional after the game, his biggest in years as he has battled injuries.
- After the game, some of the NBA’s biggest names took to social media to congratulate Rose.
Derrick Rose exploded for 50 points on Wednesday night in a surprising performance, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz.
Read more: Derrick Rose dropped the most unlikely 50-point game of the NBA season, then gave a tearful interview afterward
Now in a reserve role with the Wolves, Rose nearly fell out of the league in recent years, thanks to several knee injuries and knee surgeries, plus a self-imposed sabbatical in the middle of his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.
So, considering Rose’s rocky road in basketball in recent years, a fall from becoming the league’s youngest MVP when he was 23 years old in 2012, many in the NBA world were shocked by his performance on Wednesday.
After the game, Rose’s teammates piled on him, a sign of their disbelief, while Rose broke into tears, a sign of his.
What a moment for Derrick Rose, fighting back tears after the buzzer in Minnesota ???? pic.twitter.com/hcPPOKH7i7
— ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2018
Meanwhile, on social media, some of the league’s biggest names congratulated the 30-year-old guard.
View this post on Instagram
????????????????So extremely HAPPY AND PROUD of you bro!!! I seen it first hand how much you worked and dedicated on your body, craft, mind, etc etc just to play 1 game at a time! Perseverance is a mutha and this is the ABSOLUTE perfect definition of it!! Salute Bro! #DRoseforPresident????????
Every Basketball fan in the world should feel good for DRose. Tonite was an example of never giving up on yourself and when others believe in you. Amazing things can happen. I’m smiling like i scored 50! Congrts to a good dude!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 1, 2018
This is so dope Man! Can’t imagine the down days, weeks, months and years he went through. 50 ball!! So much respect bro ???????????????? https://t.co/s42i7Zp63I
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 1, 2018
It’s about damn time the real @drose stood up. LOVE seeing you back my brotha #noletup #beU
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 1, 2018
s/o to @drose for the 50 piece tonight!!!
— Chris Paul (@CP3) November 1, 2018
What a night for D Rose! He deserves it more than anyone after everything he fought through ????????????!
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) November 1, 2018
That’s unbelievable D-Rose 50, wow keep ballin’…
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) November 1, 2018
This is what makes sports GREAT. The genuine ❤️ and appreciation Derrick Rose teammates have for him is fantastic. Happy for this young man.. #DontCallItComeback pic.twitter.com/cnEt6Iq3lz
— Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) November 1, 2018
Can't let the night past w/o mentioning my guy Pooh. You're even more special off the court than you are on. That's why the real ones who root for you, root for you all the way through. Thank you for being an inspiration #DROSE ????????
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 1, 2018
D rose!!! One of the greatest dudes out there!! He deserves all the praise he’s getting right now!! Congrats homie!!
— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 1, 2018
Man couldn’t be more happy for d ????. Can only imagine the emotions after what he’s gone through. Well deserved. Hard work is undefeated ????????
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 1, 2018
Tearful during a postgame interview, Rose said he worked his “ass off” to get back to the court. Playing on a one-year contract with the Wolves, Rose’s performance may have been enough to convince other teams that he’s still worth a roster spot once this season ends.