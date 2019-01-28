Desay SV Automotive to Develop Exclusive New Level 4 and Level 5 Autonomous Vehicle Technologies and Automotive Cybersecurity in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 January 2019 – Multinational automotive electronics innovator Desay SV Automotive (Desay SV) plans to establish new R&D teams to develop frontier technologies in Level 4 and Level 5 vehicle autonomy and automotive cybersecurity exclusively in Singapore.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the R&D presence will augment Desay SV’s Automotive Vehicle Technologies (AVT) and Advanced Development (AD) divisions located at ICON@IBP, Singapore. No other Desay SV R&D teams outside Singapore will be developing the two streams of frontier automotive technologies.





AVT in Singapore is slated to be Desay SV’s sole global upstream R&D Centre to develop and prototype new technologies for fully autonomous Level 4 driverless vehicles (that can perform all safety-critical driving functions and monitor road conditions for an entire trip within a controlled geofenced area called an ‘operational design domain’ or ODD), and for sentient Level 5 vehicles (that can self-drive anywhere within or outside an ODD). These new technologies will be adapted and incorporated–at Desay SV’s headquarters in Huizhou, Guangdong, China–into new commercial products with current Level 2 chip-controlled autonomy (that takes over specific functions from a human driver) to Level 4 vehicle autonomy.





AD in Singapore will seek and develop next-generation technologies to augment Desay SV’s in-vehicle products, as well as become Desay SV’s only AD team globally to focus on three competencies: cyber-physical system security (CSS), in-vehicle network (IVN) and wireless multimedia communications (WMC).





Desay SV intends to develop manpower and capabilities in Singapore relating to AVT and automotive cybersecurity by hiring and training up to 46 local Research Scientists & Engineers for its AVT and AD teams, and forming collaborative alliances with local research organisations such as its recent research partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Mr Azmoon Ahmad, Senior Vice-President and Member of Desay SV’s Executive Management responsible for Desay SV Singapore, envisages that the partnership will create exciting new innovations that strengthen the roadworthiness and cybersecurity of autonomous vehicles, as well as to build local resources and capabilities.

“This is a significant milestone in the long and fruitful partnership between Desay SV China and Singapore. Desay SV’s first R&D collaboration with Singapore was for a premium car audio platform more than 30 years ago, and in 2012, Desay SV chose Singapore as the location of its first overseas R&D Centre. The high calibre of local talent has added a lot of value to our multinational business, and we plan to leverage more of the same.” – Azmoon Ahmad, Senior Vice-President & Member of Executive Management, Huizhou Desay SV Automotive and Managing Director, Desay SV Automotive Singapore

Mr Tan Kong Hwee, the Executive Director of Mobility from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) welcomes this initiative. “The expansion of Desay SV’s R&D footprint in Singapore is testament to our budding mobility sector. We look forward to being a part of Desay SV’s plans to develop autonomous vehicle and automotive cybersecurity technologies in Singapore to target growing markets in Asia.” – Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Director, Mobility, EDB