Engineers from Apple and Google are loving this viral Twitter challenge about describing their job in 5 words

There’s nothing a programmer likes more than a problem to solve.
Perhaps that’s why when Abstractions, a Pittsburgh-based conference about software development, issued a challenge on Twitter to find the best solution to a simple problem, it went viral.
The challenge: Describe programming in five words.
Programmers couldn’t help themselves. They had to take a crack.
What five words best describe programming?
— Abstractions conf returns 2019 (@abstractionscon) April 24, 2018
It’s a challenge because programming is a craft that people spend their entire lives honing. But summarizing it in only a few words is exactly the kind of problem that engineers love to tackle.
The answers were wide-ranging, hilarious, and revealing – and even engineers from Apple, Google and other big tech companies shared them and tried to write their own.
Check out some of the best below:
Many of the best responses addressed the inherent absurdity of computers:
meat telling sand to think https://t.co/FH7Utjx1Mu
— bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) April 24, 2018
Denial
Anger
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance https://t.co/N0vSYW3x87
— Trevor Bramble (@TrevorBramble) April 24, 2018
How did this ever work? https://t.co/nzmaA8aOrb
— Joe Beda (@jbeda) April 24, 2018
This is a reference to the classic first program a coder writes in a new language, “Hello World.”
world never says “hello” back https://t.co/0xAYM1qpCs
— jenn schiffer (@jennschiffer) April 24, 2018
And this refers to FizzBuzz, a pseudo-code exercise that Google and other top tech firms used to ask applicants to tackle:
1 2 Fizz 4 Buzz https://t.co/owqtDTXIOy
— ~/developers/chris (@ChrisAnnODell) April 24, 2018
Listen to this or you’re gonna be off by one:
The Array Starts At Zero https://t.co/FizEu5DRm5
— John Stupka (@Hunt3rDev) April 24, 2018
Some programmers responded in commands:
git commit -m "Fix typo" https://t.co/Fz7TRTNy33
— Seb Cvx (@Seb_Cvx) April 24, 2018
Or error messages:
error: expected `url::Url` found `url::Url` https://t.co/pcwCU5z1W8
— [type error] (@horse_rust) April 24, 2018
But others just cursed.
FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK https://t.co/fZpGnm3DxR
— Ryan Zezeski (@rzezeski) April 24, 2018
God dammit….oh, works now https://t.co/8j1KKWDe93
— Tomasz Łakomy ⚛ (@tlakomy) April 24, 2018
Or howled at the abyss:
Wait. What? Huh!!! How!? Oooohhhh. https://t.co/JVtukQfdjf
— Ben DiFrancesco (@BenDiFrancesco) April 24, 2018
Here’s a comment:
//TODO:
//FIXME:
//BUG:
//HACK:
//XXX: https://t.co/usGjXeqcw4
— joernchen (@joernchen) April 24, 2018
// I'll clean this up later https://t.co/IGbP8BMYfW
— Ian Hansen (@supershabam) April 24, 2018
Many of the responses were about everyday problems that programmers face:
It worked on my machine https://t.co/ybJ9whR5wm
— Marla ???? (@marlabrizel) April 24, 2018
Who does braces like that?
It will take an hour.
This code is really sh*t.
Wrote it in a weekend.
Rewrote that in x86 assembler.
Add a level of indirection.
Gotta go, there’s free pizza. https://t.co/JqUxtiH5bc
— Steven Sinofsky ॐ (@stevesi) April 24, 2018
This worked 5 minutes ago. https://t.co/kxytDNwUbU
— Rafa Laguna (@RafaLagoon) April 24, 2018
What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/Qv9x9ED1rB
— VM (Vicky) Brasseur (@vmbrasseur) April 24, 2018
“Did you clear the cache?”
“Which browser are you using?”
“Copied it from Stack Overflow.” https://t.co/eDvIQ4lA9B
— Sampson (@jonathansampson) April 24, 2018
I'll write the docs later. https://t.co/K3CrhrWhxY
— Kelsey Hightower (@kelseyhightower) April 24, 2018
Every programmer ends up writing bugs and receiving error messages.
undefined is not a function https://t.co/gzCZzF0Z08
— xnoɹǝʃ uɐıɹq ???? (@brianleroux) April 24, 2018
Fixing bugs by adding bugs https://t.co/dw6azTiHm1
— Emily Kager (@EmilyKager) April 24, 2018
Googling yet another error message https://t.co/FsehEeq4f7
— Senior Oops Engineer (@ReinH) April 24, 2018
Ironic.
off by one error https://t.co/ni2Nkmlog1
— Czarcloudski (@pczarkowski) April 24, 2018
Some of the best responses were about long-running programmer turf wars:
Indent with tabs, not spaces. https://t.co/oAyZvd1Fb9
— Dave Cheney (@davecheney) April 24, 2018
There’s always delays on a big project:
Probably take about two weeks https://t.co/TcxzueWJmO
— Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) April 24, 2018
A lot of people commented on the absurdity of the development process:
80% complete; 80% to go. https://t.co/qr4oBzoMir
— Simon Harris ???? (@haruki_zaemon) April 24, 2018
Should take two weeks, max. https://t.co/mnaoto3Muy
— Gabe Monroy (@gabrtv) April 24, 2018
It is a quick fix https://t.co/fZsTBgXdlI
— Rebecca Slatkin (@RebeccaSlatkin) April 24, 2018
That's an easy one-line fix https://t.co/0JOQCmOuRL
— Froward Jason Truesdell (@JasnTru) April 24, 2018
And some responses were just absurd.
I can do this in five words https://t.co/s21MhDMGHo
— Nora Jones (@nora_js) April 24, 2018
Hey! This is actual advice!
print statements until you understand https://t.co/1ecssr1RDh
— EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) April 24, 2018
Here’s a serious, solid answer!
"Using machines to help people." https://t.co/2e7orcZEov
— April Wensel (@aprilwensel) April 24, 2018
You can check out more responses at the link below:
The quote-tweet responses https://t.co/WH9WGwedSw
— Abstractions conf returns 2019 (@abstractionscon) April 24, 2018
The next Abstraction conference takes place in August 2019.