Engineers from Apple and Google are loving this viral Twitter challenge about describing their job in 5 words

source HBO

There’s nothing a programmer likes more than a problem to solve.

Perhaps that’s why when Abstractions, a Pittsburgh-based conference about software development, issued a challenge on Twitter to find the best solution to a simple problem, it went viral.

The challenge: Describe programming in five words.

Programmers couldn’t help themselves. They had to take a crack.

What five words best describe programming? — Abstractions conf returns 2019 (@abstractionscon) April 24, 2018

It’s a challenge because programming is a craft that people spend their entire lives honing. But summarizing it in only a few words is exactly the kind of problem that engineers love to tackle.

The answers were wide-ranging, hilarious, and revealing – and even engineers from Apple, Google and other big tech companies shared them and tried to write their own.

Check out some of the best below:

Many of the best responses addressed the inherent absurdity of computers:

meat telling sand to think https://t.co/FH7Utjx1Mu — bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) April 24, 2018

Denial

Anger

Bargaining

Depression

Acceptance https://t.co/N0vSYW3x87 — Trevor Bramble (@TrevorBramble) April 24, 2018

How did this ever work? https://t.co/nzmaA8aOrb — Joe Beda (@jbeda) April 24, 2018

This is a reference to the classic first program a coder writes in a new language, “Hello World.”

world never says “hello” back https://t.co/0xAYM1qpCs — jenn schiffer (@jennschiffer) April 24, 2018

And this refers to FizzBuzz, a pseudo-code exercise that Google and other top tech firms used to ask applicants to tackle:

1 2 Fizz 4 Buzz https://t.co/owqtDTXIOy — ~/developers/chris (@ChrisAnnODell) April 24, 2018

Listen to this or you’re gonna be off by one:

The Array Starts At Zero https://t.co/FizEu5DRm5 — John Stupka (@Hunt3rDev) April 24, 2018

Some programmers responded in commands:

Or error messages:

But others just cursed.

FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK https://t.co/fZpGnm3DxR — Ryan Zezeski (@rzezeski) April 24, 2018

God dammit….oh, works now https://t.co/8j1KKWDe93 — Tomasz Łakomy ⚛ (@tlakomy) April 24, 2018

Or howled at the abyss:

Here’s a comment:

// I'll clean this up later https://t.co/IGbP8BMYfW — Ian Hansen (@supershabam) April 24, 2018

Many of the responses were about everyday problems that programmers face:

It worked on my machine https://t.co/ybJ9whR5wm — Marla ???? (@marlabrizel) April 24, 2018

Who does braces like that? It will take an hour. This code is really sh*t. Wrote it in a weekend. Rewrote that in x86 assembler. Add a level of indirection. Gotta go, there’s free pizza. https://t.co/JqUxtiH5bc — Steven Sinofsky ॐ (@stevesi) April 24, 2018

This worked 5 minutes ago. https://t.co/kxytDNwUbU — Rafa Laguna (@RafaLagoon) April 24, 2018

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/Qv9x9ED1rB — VM (Vicky) Brasseur (@vmbrasseur) April 24, 2018

“Did you clear the cache?” “Which browser are you using?” “Copied it from Stack Overflow.” https://t.co/eDvIQ4lA9B — Sampson (@jonathansampson) April 24, 2018

I'll write the docs later. https://t.co/K3CrhrWhxY — Kelsey Hightower (@kelseyhightower) April 24, 2018

Every programmer ends up writing bugs and receiving error messages.

undefined is not a function https://t.co/gzCZzF0Z08 — xnoɹǝʃ uɐıɹq ???? (@brianleroux) April 24, 2018

Fixing bugs by adding bugs https://t.co/dw6azTiHm1 — Emily Kager (@EmilyKager) April 24, 2018

Googling yet another error message https://t.co/FsehEeq4f7 — Senior Oops Engineer (@ReinH) April 24, 2018

Ironic.

off by one error https://t.co/ni2Nkmlog1 — Czarcloudski (@pczarkowski) April 24, 2018

Some of the best responses were about long-running programmer turf wars:

Indent with tabs, not spaces. https://t.co/oAyZvd1Fb9 — Dave Cheney (@davecheney) April 24, 2018

There’s always delays on a big project:

Probably take about two weeks https://t.co/TcxzueWJmO — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) April 24, 2018

A lot of people commented on the absurdity of the development process:

Should take two weeks, max. https://t.co/mnaoto3Muy — Gabe Monroy (@gabrtv) April 24, 2018

It is a quick fix https://t.co/fZsTBgXdlI — Rebecca Slatkin (@RebeccaSlatkin) April 24, 2018

That's an easy one-line fix https://t.co/0JOQCmOuRL — Froward Jason Truesdell (@JasnTru) April 24, 2018

And some responses were just absurd.

I can do this in five words https://t.co/s21MhDMGHo — Nora Jones (@nora_js) April 24, 2018

Hey! This is actual advice!

print statements until you understand https://t.co/1ecssr1RDh — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) April 24, 2018

Here’s a serious, solid answer!

"Using machines to help people." https://t.co/2e7orcZEov — April Wensel (@aprilwensel) April 24, 2018

You can check out more responses at the link below:

The quote-tweet responses https://t.co/WH9WGwedSw — Abstractions conf returns 2019 (@abstractionscon) April 24, 2018

The next Abstraction conference takes place in August 2019.