Designers like Gucci are failing to learn from their mistakes and keep selling clothes that spark accusations of cultural insensitivity

caption A model walks the runway at a Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2018. source Photo by Venturelli/WireImage

Fashion brands like Gucci and Prada have become major fixtures in fashion. In fact, fashion search aggregator Lyst found that Gucci was the most popular brand between October and December 2018.

While these fashion houses may lead their industry, however, they are not immune to accusations of cultural appropriation and insensitivy in their designs. And in some instances, designs have been called outright racist.

Though these luxury fashion brands (and others like them) often apologize and pull the products that cause controversy, the same mistakes seem to keep happening time and time again.

In May, Gucci faced backlash from the Sikh community over its $800 ‘Indy Full Turban’

caption Gucci faced another controversy for its “Indy Full Turban.” source Photo by Venturelli/WireImage

Gucci first sent the items down the runway on white models during its Milan Fashion Week show in February 2018. Although the item prompted backlash on social media at the time, that didn’t stop Gucci from releasing it.

The Gucci turban resurfaced and caused much discussion when it was spotted on Nordstrom, retailing for $790, in May. The Sikh Coalition tweeted about it on Wednesday, saying that “the Sikh turban is not just a fashion accessory, but it’s also a sacred religious article of faith.”

Though the item is well over a year old, the power of social media has greatly helped spread the word of those who find the use of a turban as an accessory insensitive to those who wear it for cultural and religious reasons.

Seriously @Nordstrom @gucci ? The turban is one of the most important and symbolic articles of faith for Sikhs, and you’re selling it as a fashion accessory to make money? This isn’t the first time you’ve come under fire for cultural appropriation. Do better. pic.twitter.com/3KHtHSKEqm — Taran Parmar (@Tarankparmar) May 14, 2019

As INSIDER’s Nicole Einbinder has pointed out, the item, though no longer available on Nordstrom’s site, was previously described there as “a gorgeously crafted turban” that will “turn heads while keeping you in comfort as well as trademark style.”

The Sikh Coalition told INSIDER in a statement that Nordstrom has “offered their sincere apologies” and will no longer sell the turban, and they “hope that Gucci will follow suit.”

Gucci faced another major scandal in February when people called out its $900 sweater, with many saying it resembled blackface

The sweater featured a mouth cover with an exaggerated red outline around the lips, which many on social media said resembled the typical features of blackface.

caption Gucci apologized after people said its balaclava top resembled blackface. source Gucci

The brand eventually apologized in a statement, writing: “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.

We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.

Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs — gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019

Gucci is far from the only designer to face such accusations. Prada also faced backlash for a keychain design in December 2018.

caption Prada’s keychain design caused a stir on social media. source Prada

The keychain was shaped like a monkey and featured oversized red lips, and gained major backlash when New York-based attorney Chinyere Ezie shared a public post calling the imagery “racist and denigrating.”

The brand eventually pulled the items from the store and apologized in a statement that was provided to Business Insider.

“Prada Group abhors racist imagery,” the company said. “The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre. They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface. We abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery.”

It added: “We will withdraw all of the characters in question from display and circulation.”

Katy Perry’s shoe line also came under fire in February for one of its designs

caption The Rue Face Sandals from Katy Perry Collections. source Dillard’s

The loafers and heeled sandals featured leather uppers embellished with identical 3D eyes, a gold triangle “nose,” and bright-red lips. The shoe came in several different colors, though the black designs were deemed insensitive by several people on social media.

The brand eventually pulled the designs, and Global Brands Group and Perry provided a statement to INSIDER saying: “I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface. Our intention was never to inflict any pain.”

Designs that have been considered reminiscent of blackface seem to be among the most common examples

The history of blackface is steeped in racism and offensive stereotypes.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, white actors first used blackface in minstrel shows during the 1930s to portray black characters as “lazy, ignorant, superstitious, hypersexual, and prone to thievery and cowardice.” The typical blackface makeup used burnt cork or shoe polish to darken white actors’ skin, as well as placing an emphasis on oversized and exaggerated lips.

Blackface essentially reduced black characters to offensive caricatures steeped in stereotype.

Social media remains an important vessel for bringing attention to the fashion industry’s cultural insensitivity

It may have once been easy to sweep such controversies under the rug, but social media has made it possible for people from marginalized groups to use their voices in a meaningful and visible way.

The controversies centered around Gucci and Prada in the last year especially have prompted outrage on social media, with celebrities like Spike Lee and T.I. drawing attention to them and calling for a boycott of the brand.

The problem seems to lie in a lack of representation and diversity at the industry’s core

According to The Cut, only 45 of the 495 Council of Fashion Designers of America members were black in August 2018. And at the Fall/Winter 2019 New York Fashion Week, just 10% of the designers were black.

Both Gucci and Prada have respectively announced initiatives to increase diversity on their teams in light of their recent controversies, but only time will tell if these efforts bring a much-needed change in terms of cultural sensitivity and representation.

Representatives for Gucci and Prada did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.