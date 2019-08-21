19 knickknacks and accessories we keep on our desks to promote productivity or personalize our spaces

source Amazon

Work shouldn’t dictate your life, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that you spend 40+ hours of your week there. Keeping fun knickknacks and products at your desk can not only spark conversation with your coworkers, but can make your workspace feel more personalized and unique to your character.

If you walk through your office and look at your coworkers’ desks, you’ll probably see pencil holders, notebooks, and sparsely watered plants. Occasionally, you’ll walk by that one “cool” coworker’s desk and see Lego organizational containers, a reusable electronic notebook, and a crazy-haired Chia Pet.

Insider Picks is far from lacking in quirky desk accessories, so I asked my teammates to share what knickknacks and products they keep at their desk that help them personalize and organize their workspace – some items on this list even help them stay focused and productive throughout the workday.

Here are 19 knickknacks and products we keep on our desk at all times:

Lego Pencil Pot

source Lego

Director of content strategy Ellen Hoffman uses this Lego garage and garden set to hold her pens, pencils, and other office supplies on her desk.

Emoji Chia Pet

source Amazon

I somehow inherited my boss’ emoji Chia Pet. (Or, was it that I stole it during a recent desk move?) The little guy failed to sprout its head of chia hair, but the tears of joy still bring a smile to my face. It’s as if he’s saying, “It’s all good.” -Les Shu, guides editor Insider Picks

Speks Original Nickel Set

source Amazon

I never caught onto the fidget spinner trend, but Speks have my heart. These things are so fun. I often find myself smushing, mashing, and molding the Speks in one of my hands while typing with the other. If I really need a creative reset, I’ll play with Speks for a bit, maybe make some designs out of the magnetic balls. Speks are fun desk decor but also really helpful for giving your mind a break when you’re feeling fidgety. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter Insider Picks

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Mini Notebook

source Amazon

Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton uses this reusable notebook to send her notes directly to her email, smart device, and cloud storage. After her thoughts are saved, she can erase it and reuse the same page.

Zanzibar Gem plant

source Léon & George

I rarely water this plant, and that’s why it’s such a great match for me. While it prefers medium-bright, indirect light, it can thrive in all light levels – yup, even dreaded office lighting. Being in the presence of green plants is believed to make you happier, and I fully believe it. After more than a year of seeing this plant sitting on the corner of my desk, it’s still one of my favorite office possessions. -Connie Chen, reporter Insider Picks

Lafco Rosemary Eucalyptus Office Candle

source Bloomingdale’s

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan keeps Lafco candles on her desk because they smell so nice – even when they’re not lit. This one specifically has a rosemary and eucalyptus scent designed to bring relaxation into your office space.

Vintage Cat Calendar

source Amazon

Director of content strategy Ellen Hoffman is an avid lover of cats, so it’s no surprise that she keeps a cat calender on her desk to admire her feline friends.

Privé Revaux blue-light glasses

source Privé Revaux

I always have blue-light blocker glasses around. Spending eight hours a day staring at a screen could hurt my eyes long-term, so I love wearing these glasses to protect them. -Shalom Goodman, SEO fellow Insider Picks

Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser

source Amazon

This cat Post-it Note dispenser has been with me at my desk for about five years. Not only is it an adorable conversation starter, it also feeds my Post-it addiction, keeps me organized, and brings a smile to my face. -Malarie Gokey, senior editor Insider Picks

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

source Sephora

Occasionally, if I’m having a particularly rough morning, I’ll stumble over to the desk of one of our editors, Jada Wong, and steal a few spritzes of her Mario Badescu Rose Water spray. -Owen Burke, senior reporter Insider Picks

Encased Wireless Charging Stand

source Amazon

I enjoy having my iPhone on prominent display at my desk, and I’ve been using this affordable Encased Wireless charging stand dock to do the job. -Shalom Goodman, SEO fellow Insider Picks

Speks Super Gunmetal

source Amazon

I’ve tried a few of Speks’ toys including the original magnetic balls and the blocks, but the Super Magnetic Balls are my favorite. Consisting of three balls and a base, they’re a lot easier to keep track of compared to the others, and they’re very satisfying to play with. Whenever I’m not typing or I need a moment to think, I often find myself spinning them or playing with the strong magnetic pull they create. -Amir Ismael, reporter Insider Picks

CHH Ckicken Markers for Chicken Dominoes

source Amazon

In a fiction writing class my senior year of college, my professor gave each student a small, plastic chicken figurine. Our chickens were supposed to be tokens of inspiration to help us push through writer’s block and brain fog. Also, they’re miniature and pretty adorable. I truthfully forgot I still had my chicken, but upon finding it, I decided to bring it to the office to leave perched on my desk. It’s a funky, unique piece of decor for sure, and I definitely wouldn’t have it if it wasn’t for the story behind it, but I look to it when I’m feeling uninspired. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter Insider Picks

Sugarfina Candy Boxes

source Nordstrom

I have a terrible sweet tooth and always have candy on my desk or in my drawers. Sugarfina’s candy cubes are the only ones I’ll actually keep in plain sight because they’re so pretty and cute. The creatively flavored gummies and chocolates come in clear plastic boxes, and while they’re pricey, they’re the perfect mid-afternoon treat and indulgence. The limited-edition, themed collections (I’m currently snacking on the Super Mario Bros. one) feature even more fun packaging. -Connie Chen, reporter Insider Picks

Nomad Leather Mouse Pad

source Nomad

I’m a sucker for anything made out of high-quality leather, and that’s not limited to shoes, wallets, and backpacks. My editor Sally gave me this Horween leather mouse pad from Nomad and it’s been the perfect addition to my desk. It looks far better than my old mouse pad, which collected more dust and crumbs than you could imagine – and my mouse glides on top of it with ease. -Amir Ismael, reporter Insider Picks

Felix Gray Sleep Glasses

source Felix Gray

I’d rather self-administer a cayenne pepper solution into my eyes than bear the brunt of fluorescent lighting. After I leave the office at night, I have to find a dark place to ease my eyes back into the outside world and its natural light, but Felix Gray’s tinted blue-light-blocking “Sleep” glasses, which are designed for screen-gazing at night before bed, really take the edge off in the office during the day (without impairing my vision). -Owen Burke, senior reporter Insider Picks

Pusheen Memo Sheets

source Amazon

My best friend got me these Pusheen memo sheets as a present a few years ago, and I love them. They are almost too precious to use, so I use them sparingly to create “welcome” notes for our new hires. #BestManagerEver, right? -Malarie Gokey, senior editor Insider Picks

Quartet Glass Whiteboard Desktop Pad with Storage Drawer

source Amazon

I used to have a paper desk planner, but I was always crossing things out as my plans and assignments changed. This small whiteboard is small enough to fit on a desk, it’s angled perfectly so I can see it, and when plans change, I can wipe them away and make new ones. It comes with one dry erase marker. -Malarie Gokey, senior editor Insider Picks

Undated Weekly Sticky Note Calendar

source Amazon

Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton uses these undated sticky notes to keep track of various assignments and errands she needs to complete throughout the week – all while sticking it right to her desk.