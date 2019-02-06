21 simple accessories to help you declutter your workspace — all under $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

A clean, organized office desk helps you be more focused and productive at work.

If you can’t ever seem to find the supply you need or your drawers are overflowing with snacks, it’s time to add some organizational structure to your workspace.

From bin systems to cord organizers, these accessories will get you more organized, and they all cost under $25.

Driven by the teachings of Marie Kondo, a fervent desire to clean up and reorganize our lives has gripped the Insider Picks team and pretty much everyone we know. While most people are focused on organizing their closets, kitchens, and living rooms, another important place in need of tidying and where you actually spend the majority of your days is your office desk.

Elbows tucked in as you type because you have no space for any other position or uses of the words “dig” or “paw” to describe how you sift through your filing cabinet drawers are a couple tell-tale signs of a desk in desperate need of a makeover.

A cluttered desk leads to a cluttered mind, and if you’re busy handling important sales calls, reviewing the company budget, or creating presentation decks for clients, you (and your boss) won’t appreciate the mess. As you optimize your space with necessary supplies and accessories designed to improve your focus and productivity, make sure to also keep them organized. This organized foundation will show in your work.

It won’t cost much to organize your desk. These 21 desk organization ideas all cost under $25:

A monitor stand riser with a built-in drawer

This desk accessory pulls double duty, lifting your monitor to a comfortable viewing height and adding space below to store your most-used supplies.

An interlocking bin system for your drawer supplies

You can mix and match the different bins in this set to fit any size drawer. There are three small, three medium, and two large bins you can interlock with each other.

Adhesive cable clips

Manage the cord chaos on your desk with these handy helpers, which will stick to any flat surface. They’ll work with any cord up to 0.25 inches in diameter: charging cables, USB cords, headphone cords, and more.

Lacquered accessory trays

These attractive modular stacking pieces look good on their own or combined with others in the collection.

A sleek file holder

Ditch the ugly file holders that have probably been hanging around your office for the last three decades and upgrade to this chic gold and black one. All your coworkers will be asking where you got it.

A monitor stand and drawer duo

If you want a monitor stand that instead includes pull-out drawers, try this one. You can remove the legs for a shorter height, or keep them on to create enough space below to stow a keyboard.

A hanger for your headphones

Free up the space on your desk by moving bulky electronics like headphones off to the side. This adjustable clamp is the strong, simple solution.

Felt catch-all trays to make your office feel more home-y

These round fabric trays make your desk feel less sterile. Throw your work badge, keys, and other knick-knacks in them.

A mesh pen organizer

AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Organizer, $8.99, available at Amazon Like most other AmazonBasics products, it doesn’t look fancy but it gets the job done, and for under $10 to boot. Keep your pens, pencils, and markers in one place, and don’t forget to use the paper clip and notepad compartments.

A storage bin with tip-out drawers

The design of this bin keeps your small supplies contained but easily accessible thanks to the compartments that tilt out 45 degrees.

Sturdy, expandable drawer dividers

Most people use these expandable dividers for their dressers at home, but they also work perfectly for desk drawers and filing cabinets. They expand to 17 inches and have protective foam pads to grip the drawer walls.

A mesh organizer with plenty of compartments

It has five upright compartments, one large tray, and one sliding tray that’s further divided into smaller compartments.

An eye-catching cord organizer

The compact silicone organizer holds four cords and comes in four other colors.

A clear drawer organizer that’s easy to clean

The sturdy plastic tray looks great for storing important desk necessities (read: snacks).

A desktop storage unit with see-through drawers

The mini version of the popular storage units let you quickly identify its contents so you can grab a pen, notebook, or calculator at a moment’s notice.

A pencil holder and phone stand

With limited space on your desk, it’s smart to take advantage of multi-functional accessories like this pencil cup and phone stand. The wood construction also looks stylish.

A phone stand that also holds your headphones

Even more multi-functional is this holder that adds a headphone stand. You can now prop your phone up, store your headphones, and keep small supplies in one place.

A woven basket

If you’re not a fan of plastic or metal mesh accessories, these pretty woven baskets will do just as a good of a job at keeping you organized.

An adorable paper clip holder

Picking up paperclips has never been more delightful.

Secure stacking bins

You can arrange these open-front bins in any configuration that suits your organizational style. They have notched rails so you don’t have to worry about the bins tumbling down.

A clear magazine holder

